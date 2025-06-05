Fever Acquires DICE, Announces $100M Funding Round to Expand Global Ticketing Footprint

Fever, the New York-based platform known for powering live events and immersive experiences, has acquired UK-based ticketing company DICE, significantly strengthening its position in the competitive event discovery and ticketing space.

Alongside the acquisition, Fever also revealed a fresh $100 million funding round. This new investment builds on previous capital raises, including a $227 million Series D led by Goldman Sachs in 2022 and an additional $110 million round in 2023 that valued the company at $1.8 billion.

Fever has built a strong reputation by producing its own scalable event series—most notably Candlelight Concerts—and by operating a wide-reaching content network under its Secret Media brand, which includes local city guides and experiential content. The company also partners with major music and entertainment brands such as Primavera Sound, Fabrik, Cercle, Last Tour, and TCE Presents.

DICE, which has carved out a niche as a mobile-first ticketing platform emphasizing fan-first policies like all-in pricing and waitlists, brings its own impressive roster of partners to the table. These include iconic venues and festivals such as Club Space in Miami, the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals, London’s Alexandra Palace, Sonar Festival, and Rough Trade. The company reports that it has more than doubled its ticket sales over the past two years, surpassing 10 million monthly active fans.

In a joint statement, Fever’s co-founders Ignacio Bachiller, Alexandre Perez, and Francisco Hein said the companies share a commitment to innovation and a focus on the fan experience.

“We are on a joint mission to put fans first and provide our partners with the best and most innovative tools,” they said in a press release. “At Fever, we are firm believers that data and technology have the power to elevate the live music experience—making it more accessible, more personalised, and ultimately more impactful for fans, artists, and venues alike.”

Phil Hutcheon, founder and CEO of DICE, echoed that sentiment.

“Since launching DICE in 2014, we’ve stayed true to our mission to get people out more by constantly enhancing the fan experience,” Hutcheon said. “That same ethos is what we’ve found in Fever. Joining forces allows us to scale even faster—reaching new cities, helping sell out more shows, and delivering the seamless experience fans expect.”

The acquisition signals further consolidation in the global ticketing industry as Fever and DICE aim to expand their reach and develop more innovative tools for artists, venues, and fans worldwide.