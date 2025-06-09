FireAid Distributes Additional $25 Million in Wildfire Recovery Grants

Sunset Fire in West Hollywood, Los Angeles on January 8. Photo by YisroelB501, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

FireAid, the benefit concert that raised approximately $100 million to support wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles County, has announced a second round of grants totaling around $25 million. This new round brings the total distributed so far to nearly $75 million, following an initial $50 million disbursement in February.

The second phase of funding signals a strategic pivot from immediate relief to long-term recovery and rebuilding. Grants in this round focus on critical needs such as financial and housing stability, mental health services, and environmental remediation. Support also includes soil testing, permitting assistance, and sustainable rebuilding efforts, along with educational aid and small business support to stabilize the broader community.

“These grants are not just about recovery—they’re about resilience,” said Wade Trimmer, President of The Change Reaction, which received early funding through FireAid. “We’ve been able to deliver essential cash assistance that gave people space to regroup and start rebuilding their lives.”

The $25 million in Round Two funding is allocated across five categories:

Continued Relief for Wildfire Victims and Communities : $5.95 million

: $5.95 million Wildfire Recovery : $16.975 million

: $16.975 million Critical Information for Fire Victims : $700,000

: $700,000 Symbols of Hope : $500,000

: $500,000 Firefighting Vehicle Support for LA County and Palisades: $1 million

Among the highlighted initiatives are additional vehicles for the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the LA Fire Department Foundation to boost wildfire response capacity in Altadena and the Palisades as fire season approaches.

The first round of grants supported more than 120 nonprofit organizations, reaching over 150,000 individuals. Aid covered emergency housing, food distribution, trauma counseling, and direct financial support. Notably, Inclusive Action used FireAid funding to provide $500 prepaid cards to over 5,000 outdoor workers who lost income or tools due to the fires and poor air quality.

“These are people who work every day to support their families,” said Rudy Espinoza, Executive Director of Inclusive Action. “The majority of the assistance went to basic needs like groceries—things people couldn’t afford to go without.”

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank also saw a surge in demand, distributing more than 50 million pounds of food and products in the first four months of 2025—a 33% increase year-over-year. FireAid’s contributions helped meet this increased need as emergency food programs expired.

Loma Alta Park, a “Symbol of Hope” site restored with FireAid funds, reopened to the public in May. A second site, Palisades Park, is expected to reopen before the July 4 holiday.

“Spaces like Loma Alta Park are essential to the emotional recovery of our communities,” said Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “We deeply appreciate FireAid’s commitment to Altadena’s recovery and healing.”

FireAid’s Grants Advisory Committee continues to assess evolving community needs and recommends allocations to its Board of Directors. All grants are subject to a thorough due diligence process to ensure alignment with charitable guidelines. FireAid has pledged that 100% of funds raised through the concert are directed to wildfire relief efforts.

Organizations interested in future grant opportunities or a full breakdown of grant recipients can visit the FireAid website.