Florida-Edmonton Stanley Cup Rematch Has Ticket Prices Soaring

Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place | Photo by IQRemix via Wikimedia Commons

For the third consecutive spring, the Florida Panthers will skate for hockey’s ultimate prize. After dispatching the Carolina Hurricanes in five games, Florida punched its ticket back to the Final on the strength of Sergei Bobrovsky’s goaltending and timely strikes from Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov.

Waiting for them is a familiar foe. Led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, the Edmonton Oilers out-gunned the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final, clinching the series with a 6-3 win in Game 5. Edmonton is still chasing its first Cup since 1990, a drought that has super-charged demand north of the border.

The storylines almost write themselves: a defending champion seeking a rare repeat, an Original-Six-era franchise starving for glory, and a fan base déjà-vu match-up only twelve months removed from Florida’s seven-game triumph over these very Oilers.

Edmonton’s Pent-Up Cup Fever Sends Prices Skyward

Edmonton’s pent-up appetite for a title has pushed its home dates to the top of the pricing ladder, while Sunrise remains the marginally cheaper entry point—at least for now. Fee-free “get-in” seats still exist for the first four games, but prices climb steeply once elimination scenarios come into play.

Game Date Avg. Price Get-In Tickets 1 · @ EDM 6/4 $1,083 $504 Link 2 · @ EDM 6/6 $1,375 $696 Link 3 · @ FLA 6/9 $1,232 $533 Link 4 · @ FLA 6/12 $1,335 $618 Link 5* · @ EDM 6/14 $2,501 $1,213 Link 6* · @ FLA 6/17 $2,358 $900 Link 7* · @ EDM 6/20 $4,229 $1,818 Link

* If necessary. “Get-in” reflects the lowest all-in price available to Ticket Club members as of Monday evening. TicketNews readers can score a free 1-year trials account membership to Ticket Club for free by using code “TICKETNEWS” at this link.

Key takeaways:

Edmonton home games average roughly 40 % more than Sunrise dates.

than Sunrise dates. Get-in prices double from Game 1 to a potential Game 5 and nearly quadruple for Game 7.

Despite sticker shock in the lower bowl (several sections clear $3 k), upper-level corners still open under $550—an avenue for budget-minded fans so long as inventory lasts.

Price are Higher than the 2024 Panthers-Oilers Final

Last year’s seven-gamer delivered strong demand, but 2025 is on another level.

Edmonton: Average list prices for Games 1–2 are 17 % and 50 % higher, respectively, than the average amounts fans actually paid a season ago.

Average list prices for Games 1–2 are and higher, respectively, than the average amounts fans actually paid a season ago. Sunrise: The first two home dates have doubled compared with 2024 resale averages, reflecting both inflation and Florida’s newfound status as a reigning champion.

Why the leap? Edmonton’s extended drought, McDavid’s growing legacy stakes, and a broader post-pandemic appetite for premium live experiences all contribute. Toss in Canadian currency fluctuation—U.S. buyers find Alberta seats slightly cheaper when priced in USD—and you get a perfect recipe for record highs.

2025 Stanley Cup Final prices Higest since 2022

Season Match-up Avg. Price (Games 1-4) Change vs. 2025 2025 Panthers-Oilers $1,256 — 2024 Panthers-Oilers $785 +60 % 2023 Golden Knights-Panthers $916 +37 % 2022 Avalanche-Lightning $1,104 +14 %

Three themes emerge:

Repeat participants raise the bar. The Panthers’ third straight berth means fan bases now budget earlier and more aggressively for a potential Final run. Canadian hosts carry a premium. Since 2011 (Vancouver), every Cup Final with games north of the border has out-priced its U.S. counterparts. Edmonton’s 2025 figures keep the trend alive. Late-series FOMO. Once the Cup can be clinched, prices escalate exponentially—as shown by the $4.2 k average for a possible Game 7, dwarfing Tampa Bay’s $2.3 k Game 7 mark in 2024.

With demand peaking, Ticket Club’s fee-free model offers one of the few places where fans can avoid surprise surcharges. But history says the cheapest seats won’t stay put: if either team grabs an early two-game lead, bargain hunters have about 24 hours before the market readjusts.

Whether you’re hoping to witness Connor McDavid’s coronation or a Panthers repeat, locking in tickets sooner rather than later—especially for any “if necessary” dates—may prove the safest play in a fast-moving market.