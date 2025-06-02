Forest Hills Stadium Sets 2025 Concert Schedule After Scoring Deal with Locals Over Noise Levels

Pitbull performing at Forest Hills Stadium | Photo by Chris Lavado via AEG Presents

New York’s legendary Forest Hills Stadium has officially released its 2025 concert series schedule after securing a deal with locals following a scathing battle over noise complaints.

The series kicked-off with a gig from Bloc Party with Blonde Redhead & joan on May 31. This summer, fans can catch acts like DJ Sammy Virji, comedian Louis C.K., country’s Tyler Childers, and pop star Shawn Mendes.

Rock’s Dr. Dog, Pulp, and Leon Bridges with Charley Crockett will also take the stage, as well as the indie-rockers of The Black Keys, blues-rock’s Alabama Shakes, and the folk-rockers of Mumford & Sons — with two sold-out gigs. Psychedelic-rock will also make an appearance, with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard performing across two nights, as well as a sold-out show from Phish.

Notably, the venue is set to host the annual All Things Go Festival from September 26 to 28; the festival will feature headlining performances from Doechii, Clairo, and Lucy Dacus, as well as sets from acts like Djo, Remi Wolf, The Marias, Lola Young, and more.

Big Thief is currently scheduled as the last performance of the year on October 25. The venue plans to announce additional shows in the coming weeks.

| READ: Forest Hills Stadium to Resume Summer Concert Series After Securing Deal with Locals |

Earlier this year, Forest Hills Stadium announced it would move forward with its summer concerts after coming to an agreement with locals. Since reopening in 2013, the stadium and local residents have been in a battle over noise complaints, with neighbors complaining that their windows started to rattle during concerts.

In April, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards announced that the stadium’s concert partner, Tiebreaker Productions, agreed to hire private security to manage the privately owned streets around the venue. The Forest Hills Gardens Corporation was pleased with this solution, as it had previously refused to grant the NYPD access to close those streets, which meant the department was unable to issue sound amplification permits.

Forest Hills Stadium, first built in 1923, was renovated in 2013. It has hosted legendary acts like the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Frank Sinatra, and Donna Summer.

Find Forest Hills Stadium’s full concert schedule below:

Forest Hills Stadium | Concert Series 2025

June 14 – Sammy Virji

June 21 – Dr. Dog with Crumb & Wild Pink

July 22 & 23 – Phish (sold out)

August 1 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard with Orchestra of St. Luke’s & DJ Crenshaw

August 2 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard with DJ Crenshaw

August 8 & 9 – Mumford & Sons with Lucius (sold out)

August 13 – The Black Keys with Gary Clark Jr.

August 16 – Louis C.K.

September 4 – Leon Bridges with Charley Crockett, Reyna Tropical & Honky Tonkin’ in Queens

September 5 – Above & Beyond

September 11 – Pulp

September 17 – Alabama Shakes with El Michels Affair

September 26 – All Things Go Festival feat. Lucy Dacus, Djo, Gigi Perez, Rachel Chinouriri & more

September 27 – All Things Go Festival feat. Doechii, Remi Wolf, Lola Young & more

September 28 – All Things Go Festival feat. Clairo, The Marías, The Last Dinner Party & more

September 29 & 30 – Tyler Childers with Medium Build

October 3 – Shawn Mendes with Eddie Benjamin

October 24 – Parcels

October 25 – Big Thief