Fortune Feimster tickets on sale in Atlanta at Atlanta Symphony Hall

Fortune Feimster (Image via Feimster's official website)

Fortune Feimster brings her hilarious stand-up to Atlanta Symphony Hall in Atlanta, Ga., on Oct. 18, 2025. Fans can expect an evening of sharp wit, personal anecdotes and the warm comedic style that has made Feimster a breakout star.

Tickets for the Oct. 18 performance are on sale now. Purchase at the Atlanta Symphony Hall box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges.

Known for her appearances on Netflix specials and late-night shows, Fortune Feimster has captivated audiences with a blend of observational humor and candid storytelling. With hits like Sweet & Salty—her 2022 Netflix special—Feimster has proven herself to be one of comedy’s most relatable voices, tackling topics from family life to social commentary.

Atlanta Symphony Hall, renowned for its beautiful architecture and impeccable acoustics, provides a unique backdrop for a comedy show. Though traditionally a music venue, its intimate cabaret seating ensures every laugh lands perfectly, creating an immersive experience for fans.

Whether you’re a longtime Feimster fan or looking for a night of laughs in the heart of Atlanta, this show promises a memorable evening. Join your friends for a night of non-stop humor and feel-good vibes as Fortune Feimster takes the stage.

Shop for Fortune Feimster tickets at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Oct. 18, 2025

