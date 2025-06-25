Francis Ford Coppola to Offer Discussion, Q&A at ‘Megalopolis’ Screenings

Legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola is heading out on a special event tour this summer, offering fans a unique chance to experience his latest epic, Megalopolis, followed by an in-person conversation.



The newly announced dates for “An Evening With Francis Ford Coppola and Megalopolis Screening” span six cities across the United States, delivering a blend of cinema and insight from one of the most acclaimed directors in film history.

The limited tour will kick off on Sunday, July 20 in Red Bank, New Jersey, and continue with stops in Port Chester, Chicago, Denver, Dallas, and San Francisco. Each evening will include a screening of Megalopolis followed by a live Q&A session with Coppola himself, offering attendees an intimate look into the making of the visionary project.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale beginning Wednesday, June 18 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com. For additional ticketing details, visit Coppola’s official website. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces such as Francis Ford Coppola Tickets, where members can save big by avoiding service fees typically found on major ticketing platforms.

Francis Ford Coppola, a five-time Academy Award winner, is best known for directing cinematic classics like The Godfather trilogy and Apocalypse Now. Megalopolis marks one of the most ambitious undertakings of his storied career—decades in the making and self-financed to retain creative control. This rare event series provides an unprecedented opportunity to engage with Coppola’s visionary storytelling in person.

Find the full list of screening and discussion dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop Sun Jul 20 Count Basie Center for the Arts – Red Bank, NJ Tickets Wed Jul 23 The Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY Tickets Fri Jul 25 The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL Tickets Sun Jul 27 Paramount Theatre – Denver, CO Tickets Tues Jul 29 The Texas Theatre – Dallas, TX Tickets Fri Aug 01 Palace of Fine Arts – San Francisco, CA Tickets

