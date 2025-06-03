Gabriel Iglesias tickets on sale in Boston at TD Garden

Ticketnews Ads
Gabriel Iglesias (Image via ScoreBig)

Gabriel Iglesias returns to Boston with a one-night stand at TD Garden on Sept. 27, 2025. The 19,600-seat arena—home to the Celtics and Bruins—will swap slam dunks for belly laughs as “Fluffy” unleashes new material and audience-favorite bits.

Fans can snag seats at ScoreBig, avoiding hidden fees and saving 10 percent with TICKETNEWS10, or purchase at TD Garden’s box office.

Iglesias’ last Boston appearance sold out rapidly; this rescheduled stop anchors a weekend swing through New England.

