Gabriel Iglesias tickets on sale in Jacksonville at VyStar Veterans Arena

Gabriel Iglesias (Image via ScoreBig)

Gabriel Iglesias closes his fall swing in the South with a Nov. 14, 2025 show at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. The 15,000-seat downtown venue will echo with Iglesias’ pitch-perfect sound effects and heartfelt stories.

Tickets are available through the arena box office and ScoreBig.

Situated near the St. Johns River and TIAA Bank Field, the arena offers abundant parking and Riverwalk dining for an easy Friday outing.

