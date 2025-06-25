Geese Reveal Fall 2025 ‘Getting Killed Tour’

Brooklyn-based rock outfit Geese have announced a sweeping fall trek across North America.

The “Getting Killed Tour” launches October 10 in South Burlington, Vermont, and travels through major cities including Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, and Washington, before wrapping-up with a homecoming performance in Brooklyn on November 21 at the Brooklyn Paramount. Stops also include San Francisco, Vancouver, Boston, and Philadelphia.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Several presales will precede the public onsale, including an artist presale starting Wednesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time for fans who register at Geese’s official website. A Live Nation presale follows the same day at noon with the code TREBLE. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees. Geese Tickets

Geese burst onto the scene with their 2021 debut “Projector,” earning widespread praise for their inventive blend of post-punk, art rock, and youthful intensity. They last released 3D Country in 2023.

Find Geese’s fall tour dates below:

Geese | Getting Killed Tour 2025

Date Venue and City Shop 10/10 Higher Ground Ballroom – South Burlington, VT Tickets 10/11 Opera House – Toronto, ON Tickets 10/13 El Club – Detroit, MI Tickets 10/15 Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL Tickets 10/17 Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI Tickets 10/18 Amsterdam Bar & Hall – St. Paul, MN Tickets 10/20 Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO Tickets 10/24 Neumos – Seattle, WA Tickets 10/25 Hollywood Theatre – Vancouver, BC Tickets 10/26 Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR Tickets 10/28 The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA Tickets 10/30 The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA Tickets 10/31 Quartyard – San Diego, CA Tickets 11/01 Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ Tickets 11/04 Tulips – Fort Worth, TX Tickets 11/05 Scoot Inn – Austin, TX Tickets 11/06 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX Tickets 11/08 Terminal West – Atlanta, GA Tickets 11/09 The Grey Eagle Music Hall – Asheville, NC Tickets 11/10 Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC Tickets 11/12 9:30 Club – Washington, DC Tickets 11/13 Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA Tickets 11/14 Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA Tickets 11/15 Levon Helm Studios – Woodstock, NY Tickets 11/21 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY Tickets

