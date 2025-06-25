Geese Reveal Fall 2025 ‘Getting Killed Tour’

By Olivia Perreault 3 hours ago

Brooklyn-based rock outfit Geese have announced a sweeping fall trek across North America.

The “Getting Killed Tour” launches October 10 in South Burlington, Vermont, and travels through major cities including Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, and Washington, before wrapping-up with a homecoming performance in Brooklyn on November 21 at the Brooklyn Paramount. Stops also include San Francisco, Vancouver, Boston, and Philadelphia.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Several presales will precede the public onsale, including an artist presale starting Wednesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time for fans who register at Geese’s official website. A Live Nation presale follows the same day at noon with the code TREBLE. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees. Geese Tickets

Geese burst onto the scene with their 2021 debut “Projector,” earning widespread praise for their inventive blend of post-punk, art rock, and youthful intensity. They last released 3D Country in 2023.

Find Geese’s fall tour dates below:

Geese | Getting Killed Tour 2025

DateVenue and CityShop
10/10Higher Ground Ballroom – South Burlington, VTTickets
10/11Opera House – Toronto, ONTickets
10/13El Club – Detroit, MITickets
10/15Thalia Hall – Chicago, ILTickets
10/17Majestic Theatre – Madison, WITickets
10/18Amsterdam Bar & Hall – St. Paul, MNTickets
10/20Bluebird Theater – Denver, COTickets
10/24Neumos – Seattle, WATickets
10/25Hollywood Theatre – Vancouver, BCTickets
10/26Wonder Ballroom – Portland, ORTickets
10/28The Fillmore – San Francisco, CATickets
10/30The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CATickets
10/31Quartyard – San Diego, CATickets
11/01Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZTickets
11/04Tulips – Fort Worth, TXTickets
11/05Scoot Inn – Austin, TXTickets
11/06White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TXTickets
11/08Terminal West – Atlanta, GATickets
11/09The Grey Eagle Music Hall – Asheville, NCTickets
11/10Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NCTickets
11/129:30 Club – Washington, DCTickets
11/13Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PATickets
11/14Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MATickets
11/15Levon Helm Studios – Woodstock, NYTickets
11/21Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NYTickets

