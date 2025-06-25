Geese Reveal Fall 2025 ‘Getting Killed Tour’

Brooklyn-based rock outfit Geese have announced a sweeping fall trek across North America.
The “Getting Killed Tour” launches October 10 in South Burlington, Vermont, and travels through major cities including Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, and Washington, before wrapping-up with a homecoming performance in Brooklyn on November 21 at the Brooklyn Paramount. Stops also include San Francisco, Vancouver, Boston, and Philadelphia.
Geese burst onto the scene with their 2021 debut “Projector,” earning widespread praise for their inventive blend of post-punk, art rock, and youthful intensity. They last released 3D Country in 2023.
Find Geese’s fall tour dates below:
Geese | Getting Killed Tour 2025
|10/10
|Higher Ground Ballroom – South Burlington, VT
|Tickets
|10/11
|Opera House – Toronto, ON
|Tickets
|10/13
|El Club – Detroit, MI
|Tickets
|10/15
|Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL
|Tickets
|10/17
|Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI
|Tickets
|10/18
|Amsterdam Bar & Hall – St. Paul, MN
|Tickets
|10/20
|Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO
|Tickets
|10/24
|Neumos – Seattle, WA
|Tickets
|10/25
|Hollywood Theatre – Vancouver, BC
|Tickets
|10/26
|Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR
|Tickets
|10/28
|The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA
|Tickets
|10/30
|The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
|Tickets
|10/31
|Quartyard – San Diego, CA
|Tickets
|11/01
|Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ
|Tickets
|11/04
|Tulips – Fort Worth, TX
|Tickets
|11/05
|Scoot Inn – Austin, TX
|Tickets
|11/06
|White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX
|Tickets
|11/08
|Terminal West – Atlanta, GA
|Tickets
|11/09
|The Grey Eagle Music Hall – Asheville, NC
|Tickets
|11/10
|Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC
|Tickets
|11/12
|9:30 Club – Washington, DC
|Tickets
|11/13
|Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA
|Tickets
|11/14
|Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA
|Tickets
|11/15
|Levon Helm Studios – Woodstock, NY
|Tickets
|11/21
|Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY
|Tickets
