Guns N’ Roses Add Additional Shows in Latin America

Guns N' Roses at London Stadium - Friday 16th June 2017 | Photo by Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Rock legends Guns N’ Roses are back on the road in 2025 with the announcement of their “Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour.” The global trek will take the iconic band across Europe and Latin America for a massive slate of performances through November.

The tour launches June 6 in Coimbra, Portugal, before winding through major stadiums and festivals across Europe—including stops in Barcelona, Munich, London, Stockholm, and Warsaw—before concluding the European leg on July 31 in Wacken, Germany. The band then returns to the stage in the fall for Latin American dates, beginning October 1 in Costa Rica and wrapping November 8 in Mexico City.

Tickets for the "Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour" will first be made available to members of the GN'R Nightrain fan club beginning Monday, June 9. General public onsale begins Tuesday, June 10 at 9 a.m. local time. Fans can find full ticketing information at gunsnroses.com.

Since reuniting with Slash and Duff McKagan, Guns N’ Roses have continued to sell out stadiums worldwide with a mix of their explosive catalog and high-octane live performances. From “Sweet Child o’ Mine” to “November Rain,” their timeless hits have made them one of the best-selling and most influential rock bands in history.

Date Venue and City 06/06 Estádio Cidade de Coimbra – Coimbra, Portugal 06/09 Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona, Spain 06/12 Firenze Rocks – Florence, Italy * 06/15 Rock For People – Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic * 06/18 Merkur Spiel-Arena – Dusseldorf, Germany 06/20 Allianz Arena – Munich, Germany 06/23 Villa Park – Birmingham, UK 06/26 Wembley Stadium – London, UK 06/29 Eskelunden – Aarhus, Denmark 07/02 Granåsen Ski Centre – Trondheim, Norway 07/04 Strawberry Arena – Stockholm, Sweden 07/07 Ratina Stadium – Tampere, Finland 07/10 Darius and Girėnas Stadium – Kaunas, Lithuania 07/12 PGE Narodowy – Warsaw, Poland 07/15 Puskás Aréna – Budapest, Hungary 07/18 Ušće Park – Belgrade, Serbia 07/21 Vasil Levski Stadium – Sofia, Bulgaria 07/24 Ernst Happel Stadion – Vienna, Austria 07/28 Luxembourg Open Air – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg 07/31 Wacken Open Air – Wacken, Germany * 10/01 Estadio Nacional – San Jose, Costa Rica 10/04 Estadio Cuscatlan – San Salvador, El Salvador 10/07 Vive Claro – Bogotá, Colombia 10/11 Atanasio Girardot – Medellín, Colombia 10/14 Parque Estadio Nacional – Santiago, Chile 10/17 Estadio Huracán – Buenos Aires, Argentina 10/21 Arena Opus – Florianópolis, Brazil 10/25 Allianz Parque – São Paulo, Brazil 10/28 Pedreira Paulo Leminski – Curitiba, Brazil 10/31 Arena Pantanal – Cuiabá, Brazil 11/02 Arena BSB – Brasília, Brazil 11/05 Estadio Nacional – Lima, Peru 11/08 Estadio GNP Seguros – Mexico City, Mexico

* Festival appearances.