Guns N’ Roses Add Additional Shows in Latin America
Rock legends Guns N’ Roses are back on the road in 2025 with the announcement of their “Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour.” The global trek will take the iconic band across Europe and Latin America for a massive slate of performances through November.
The tour launches June 6 in Coimbra, Portugal, before winding through major stadiums and festivals across Europe—including stops in Barcelona, Munich, London, Stockholm, and Warsaw—before concluding the European leg on July 31 in Wacken, Germany. The band then returns to the stage in the fall for Latin American dates, beginning October 1 in Costa Rica and wrapping November 8 in Mexico City.
Tickets for the “Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour” will first be made available to members of the GN’R Nightrain fan club beginning Monday, June 9. General public onsale begins Tuesday, June 10 at 9 a.m. local time. Fans can find full ticketing information at gunsnroses.com. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites. Guns N’ Roses Tickets
Since reuniting with Slash and Duff McKagan, Guns N’ Roses have continued to sell out stadiums worldwide with a mix of their explosive catalog and high-octane live performances. From “Sweet Child o’ Mine” to “November Rain,” their timeless hits have made them one of the best-selling and most influential rock bands in history.
Guns N’ Roses Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|06/06
|Estádio Cidade de Coimbra – Coimbra, Portugal
|06/09
|Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona, Spain
|06/12
|Firenze Rocks – Florence, Italy *
|06/15
|Rock For People – Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic *
|06/18
|Merkur Spiel-Arena – Dusseldorf, Germany
|06/20
|Allianz Arena – Munich, Germany
|06/23
|Villa Park – Birmingham, UK
|06/26
|Wembley Stadium – London, UK
|06/29
|Eskelunden – Aarhus, Denmark
|07/02
|Granåsen Ski Centre – Trondheim, Norway
|07/04
|Strawberry Arena – Stockholm, Sweden
|07/07
|Ratina Stadium – Tampere, Finland
|07/10
|Darius and Girėnas Stadium – Kaunas, Lithuania
|07/12
|PGE Narodowy – Warsaw, Poland
|07/15
|Puskás Aréna – Budapest, Hungary
|07/18
|Ušće Park – Belgrade, Serbia
|07/21
|Vasil Levski Stadium – Sofia, Bulgaria
|07/24
|Ernst Happel Stadion – Vienna, Austria
|07/28
|Luxembourg Open Air – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
|07/31
|Wacken Open Air – Wacken, Germany *
|10/01
|Estadio Nacional – San Jose, Costa Rica
|10/04
|Estadio Cuscatlan – San Salvador, El Salvador
|10/07
|Vive Claro – Bogotá, Colombia
|10/11
|Atanasio Girardot – Medellín, Colombia
|10/14
|Parque Estadio Nacional – Santiago, Chile
|10/17
|Estadio Huracán – Buenos Aires, Argentina
|10/21
|Arena Opus – Florianópolis, Brazil
|10/25
|Allianz Parque – São Paulo, Brazil
|10/28
|Pedreira Paulo Leminski – Curitiba, Brazil
|10/31
|Arena Pantanal – Cuiabá, Brazil
|11/02
|Arena BSB – Brasília, Brazil
|11/05
|Estadio Nacional – Lima, Peru
|11/08
|Estadio GNP Seguros – Mexico City, Mexico
* Festival appearances.