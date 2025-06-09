Ticketnews Ads
Guns N’ Roses Add Additional Shows in Latin America

Guns N' Roses at London Stadium - Friday 16th June 2017 | Photo by Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

ConcertsOlivia Perreault2 minutes ago

Rock legends Guns N’ Roses are back on the road in 2025 with the announcement of their “Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour.” The global trek will take the iconic band across Europe and Latin America for a massive slate of performances through November.

The tour launches June 6 in Coimbra, Portugal, before winding through major stadiums and festivals across Europe—including stops in Barcelona, Munich, London, Stockholm, and Warsaw—before concluding the European leg on July 31 in Wacken, Germany. The band then returns to the stage in the fall for Latin American dates, beginning October 1 in Costa Rica and wrapping November 8 in Mexico City.

Tickets for the “Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour” will first be made available to members of the GN’R Nightrain fan club beginning Monday, June 9. General public onsale begins Tuesday, June 10 at 9 a.m. local time. Fans can find full ticketing information at gunsnroses.com. Tickets are also available on ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites. Guns N’ Roses Tickets

Since reuniting with Slash and Duff McKagan, Guns N’ Roses have continued to sell out stadiums worldwide with a mix of their explosive catalog and high-octane live performances. From “Sweet Child o’ Mine” to “November Rain,” their timeless hits have made them one of the best-selling and most influential rock bands in history.

Guns N’ Roses Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
06/06Estádio Cidade de Coimbra – Coimbra, Portugal
06/09Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys – Barcelona, Spain
06/12Firenze Rocks – Florence, Italy *
06/15Rock For People – Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic *
06/18Merkur Spiel-Arena – Dusseldorf, Germany
06/20Allianz Arena – Munich, Germany
06/23Villa Park – Birmingham, UK
06/26Wembley Stadium – London, UK
06/29Eskelunden – Aarhus, Denmark
07/02Granåsen Ski Centre – Trondheim, Norway
07/04Strawberry Arena – Stockholm, Sweden
07/07Ratina Stadium – Tampere, Finland
07/10Darius and Girėnas Stadium – Kaunas, Lithuania
07/12PGE Narodowy – Warsaw, Poland
07/15Puskás Aréna – Budapest, Hungary
07/18Ušće Park – Belgrade, Serbia
07/21Vasil Levski Stadium – Sofia, Bulgaria
07/24Ernst Happel Stadion – Vienna, Austria
07/28Luxembourg Open Air – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
07/31Wacken Open Air – Wacken, Germany *
10/01Estadio Nacional – San Jose, Costa Rica
10/04Estadio Cuscatlan – San Salvador, El Salvador
10/07Vive Claro – Bogotá, Colombia
10/11Atanasio Girardot – Medellín, Colombia
10/14Parque Estadio Nacional – Santiago, Chile
10/17Estadio Huracán – Buenos Aires, Argentina
10/21Arena Opus – Florianópolis, Brazil
10/25Allianz Parque – São Paulo, Brazil
10/28Pedreira Paulo Leminski – Curitiba, Brazil
10/31Arena Pantanal – Cuiabá, Brazil
11/02Arena BSB – Brasília, Brazil
11/05Estadio Nacional – Lima, Peru
11/08Estadio GNP Seguros – Mexico City, Mexico

* Festival appearances.

Concerts

