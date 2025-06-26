Home Free tickets on sale for Shipshewana’s Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Home Free will fill the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, Indiana, with their signature country-a-cappella harmonies on Oct. 24, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The Minnesota-based quintet—winners of Season 4 of NBC’s “The Sing-Off”—has spent the past decade blending Nashville twang with pitch-perfect vocal percussion, racking up hundreds of millions of YouTube views and a devoted global fan base.

Tickets for the Oct. 24 concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase seats directly from the Blue Gate box office, but those looking to skip hidden fees can secure theirs through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to top events with transparent pricing.

Home Free’s latest tour supports their album “So Long, Dixie,” a collection that mixes classic hits like “Ring of Fire” with originals such as “Everybody Walkin’ This Land.” Audiences can expect a high-energy set featuring imaginative covers, tight harmonies and plenty of down-home banter. It will be the group’s first appearance in Shipshewana in more than three years, making it a must-see stop for area country fans and a-cappella aficionados alike.

The Blue Gate Performing Arts Center’s intimate 1,500-seat layout provides crisp acoustics that showcase the group’s layered vocals. Parking is free, and the venue sits steps from the popular Blue Gate Restaurant & Bakery, so concertgoers can make a full evening of Amish-country hospitality.

