By Madeline Page 12 hours ago
Hudson Westbrook tickets on sale in Denver

Hudson Westbrook debuts at The Mission Ballroom in Denver on Oct. 9, 2025, at 8 p.m. The rising country-folk troubadour, best known for heartfelt single “Rocky Mountain Rodeo,” brings his storytelling home to Colorado for a night of rootsy guitar and pedal-steel licks.

Westbrook’s fall itinerary supports his new EP Mile-High Memories, recorded at The Blasting Room in Fort Collins. Expect an intimate set featuring fresh tracks alongside crowd favorites like “Whiskey Weather” and “Open Range.”

The Mission Ballroom’s state-of-the-art sound system and flexible tiered flooring make it a fan-favorite for both arena-sized energy and club-level intimacy, perfectly suiting Westbrook’s dynamic stagecraft.

