iHeartRadio Music Festival tickets on sale in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena

iHeartRadio Music Festival returns to the Strip on Sept. 20, 2025, electrifying Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena with one blockbuster night of chart-topping hits. The annual showcase is famous for pairing Top 40 heavyweights with surprise collaborations on a single stage inside the 20,000-seat venue, located just off Las Vegas Boulevard.

Tickets for the Sept. 20 event are on sale now.

Past editions have featured superstars like Taylor Swift, Drake, Coldplay and Olivia Rodrigo, and 2025’s lineup is expected to bring a similarly stacked roster spanning pop, hip-hop, country and EDM. Between sets, festival-goers can explore the arena’s wide concourses packed with craft concessions, plus the easy access to MGM Grand and New York-New York just steps away.

T-Mobile Arena’s state-of-the-art production—14-foot-high LEDs, immersive 3-D projection and thundering JBL sound—makes it one of the premier live-music destinations in the world. Arrive early to soak up the outdoor Toshiba Plaza pre-show festivities and secure merch before the lights dim for an unforgettable night in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

Shop for iHeartRadio Music Festival tickets at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2025

