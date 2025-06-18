Illenium tickets on sale for Red Rocks Morrison show

ILLENIUM in Las Vegas | Photo credit: Nainoa Langer via Wikimedia Commons

Illenium returns to Colorado’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Aug. 20, 2025, igniting the sandstone sanctuary with his melodic bass drops and emotional vocals. The 18,000-capacity venue sits 6,450 feet above sea level in Morrison, creating a natural echo chamber for pyrotechnics and laser-lit crescendos.

Tickets are on sale now via the Red Rocks box office and ScoreBig, which displays the final cost upfront—no hidden service charges—so you can allocate more funds to merch or that pre-show trek up the iconic staircases.

Fans can anticipate live renditions of chart-toppers “Good Things Fall Apart,” “Takeaway” and “Luv Me a Little,” plus surprises from Illenium’s latest self-titled album. Previous Red Rocks sets have sold out within minutes, with Denver’s skyline twinkling as a backdrop to encore fireworks.

Arrive early to explore nearby Dinosaur Ridge trails or sample local brews in downtown Morrison. Once doors open, Red Rocks’ steep bowl guarantees an unobstructed view—perfect for capturing those swoon-worthy drop-moments on social media.

Shop for Illenium tickets at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 20, 2025

