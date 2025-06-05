Jake Owen tickets on sale in West Palm Beach at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Jake Owen & Dirty Heads

Jake Owen headlines an unmissable country-meets-reggae experience at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Oct. 24, 2025. Accompanied by special guests Dirty Heads, Owen will deliver a mix of chart-topping hits and laid-back beach-inspired grooves.

Tickets for Jake Owen & Dirty Heads on Oct. 24 are on sale now. Purchase at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges.

With multiple platinum records under his belt, Jake Owen is known for infectious songs like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Made for You.” His blend of modern country production and breezy, coastal vibes makes him a perfect fit for an October night under the stars in South Florida.

Dirty Heads bring a genre-bending flair to the bill, infusing reggae rock and hip-hop elements into an energetic stage show. Their presence ensures the evening will be a dynamic celebration of southern-California style and Florida’s laid-back culture.

The iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, located on the South Florida Fairgrounds, offers sprawling outdoor lawn seating and covered pavilion areas, creating the ideal environment for a breezy fall concert. Fans can enjoy delicious local food trucks, premium bar service, and clear sightlines from every vantage point.

Florida country and reggae enthusiasts alike won’t want to miss this collaborative event. Whether you’ve cheered Jake Owen on stadium stages or jammed to Dirty Heads at festivals, this night promises to deliver hit-filled singalong moments and infectious rhythms that keep the party going all evening long.

