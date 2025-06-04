Jay Leno & Arsenio Hall tickets on sale in Ledyard at Foxwoods

Jay Leno speaks at the 2020 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song concert | Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress via Wikimedia Commons

Jay Leno teams up with fellow late-night icon Arsenio Hall for a one-night comedy summit at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard, Connecticut, on March 20, 2026. Showtime is set for 8 p.m., giving New England audiences a rare chance to see two television trailblazers trade punch lines on the same stage.

Tickets for the March 20 performance are on sale now. They’re available at the Foxwoods box office, but savvy comedy fans can also grab seats through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Leno, who steered NBC’s “The Tonight Show” to two decades of ratings dominance, remains a touring powerhouse known for meticulous joke-craft and razor-sharp headlines about everyday absurdities. Hall, revered for breaking cultural ground with “The Arsenio Hall Show,” brings his signature high-energy delivery and candid storytelling to the mix. Expect each star to deliver a solo set before joining forces for unscripted banter that taps into their long-standing friendship and late-night rivalry.

The 4,000-seat Premier Theater combines intimate sightlines with arena-style production, ensuring every quip lands crisp and clear. Located inside the Mashantucket resort, the venue lets ticket-holders turn show night into a full getaway—think gaming floors, celebrity-chef restaurants and outlet shopping, all under one roof. If you’re traveling from Boston or New York City, Foxwoods is an easy drive straight down I-95.

Leno and Hall rarely share a bill, so this Foxwoods date is poised to sell briskly among fans of classic late-night TV and stand-up connoisseurs alike. Snap up your seats now for a double dose of comedic royalty.

Shop for Jay Leno & Arsenio Hall tickets at Premier Theater at Foxwoods on March 20, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jay Leno & Arsenio Hall tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.