Jay Leno tickets on sale in Ledyard at Premier Theater At Foxwoods

Jay Leno speaks at the 2020 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song concert | Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress via Wikimedia Commons

Jay Leno brings his iconic stand-up comedy style to the Premier Theater At Foxwoods in Ledyard, Connecticut, on March 20, 2026, joined by special guest Arsenio Hall. Fans can expect an evening of sharp wit, candid stories, and memorable one-liners.

Tickets for Jay Leno & Arsenio Hall on March 20 are on sale now.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Jay Leno is one of America’s most beloved comedians, known for his long tenure on late-night television and his observational humor that resonates with audiences of all ages. Meanwhile, Arsenio Hall rose to fame in the late ’80s with his own groundbreaking talk show and a unique brand of high-energy crowd work.

The Premier Theater At Foxwoods, located within the world-class Foxwoods Resort Casino, features plush seating, top-notch acoustics, and an intimate atmosphere that brings fans closer to the action. It’s the perfect setting for two comedy legends to trade jokes and play off each other’s energy.

Connecticut comedy fans have flocked to Foxwoods for years, filling the venue with laughter during past headline acts. This pairing of Leno and Hall promises to deliver an unforgettable night of playful banter, insightful commentary, and side-splitting punchlines.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this marquee comedy event. Whether you’ve laughed along with Leno’s late-night monologues or cheered for Hall’s dynamic stage presence, this show at Foxwoods guarantees an evening of nonstop laughs.

