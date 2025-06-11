John Mulaney tickets on sale in St. Petersburg at Mahaffey Theater

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

John Mulaney brings his razor-sharp storytelling to the Mahaffey Theater at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Dec. 9, 2025. The Tuesday night performance begins at 7:30 p.m. inside the 2,000-seat waterfront hall known for its crystal-clear acoustics and panoramic views of Tampa Bay.

Tickets for the Dec. 9 show are on sale now. Fans may purchase through the Mahaffey Theater box office or online at ScoreBig, which lists every seat with no hidden fees. From front-row orchestra to budget-friendly balcony, ScoreBig’s transparent pricing lets comedy lovers find a deal without surprises at checkout.

Mulaney’s latest “From Scratch” tour packed arenas with new material about fatherhood, rehab and the strange lessons learned along the way. His Emmy-winning specials “Kid Gorgeous” and “The Comeback Kid” cemented him as one of stand-up’s most quotable voices, combining Midwestern charm with pinpoint observational humor.

The Mahaffey has hosted Mulaney twice before, both times selling out weeks in advance. Arrive early to stroll the adjacent Pier, grab seafood on Beach Drive and settle in for roughly 90 minutes of trademark rapid-fire delivery punctuated by unfiltered Q&A moments that often become crowd-favorite bits.

Whether you discovered him on “Saturday Night Live” or via his viral “horse in the hospital” routine, this is your chance to watch Mulaney refine fresh material in an intimate theater rather than a cavernous arena.

