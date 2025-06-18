Jonas Brothers tickets on sale in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

Jonas Brothers (Image via ScoreBig)

Jonas Brothers bring their “Five Albums. One Night.” tour to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 28, 2025. Nick, Joe and Kevin will power through 60-plus hits—from “Year 3000” to “Waffle House”—starting at 7:30 p.m. inside the home of the Pistons and Red Wings.

Tickets are on sale now via the arena box office and ScoreBig, where all prices include no hidden service fees. That means more cash for pepperoni-packed Little Caesars slices between sets.

The trio’s ambitious show covers their entire discography, complete with hydraulic stages, synchronized drones and throwback wardrobe nods to their Disney Channel era. Detroit fans last saw the Brothers during 2023’s sold-out stop; this return promises an expanded setlist and local guest appearances rumored from Motown royalty.

Little Caesars Arena boasts one of the NBA’s largest center-hung scoreboards, repurposed here for immersive visuals and live-fan cam moments. Arrive early for concourse art exhibits celebrating Detroit music icons, then brace for two-plus hours of sibling-powered pop hooks.

Shop for Jonas Brothers tickets at Little Caesars Arena on August 28, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Jonas Brothers tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.