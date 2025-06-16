K-Pop’s G-Dragon Sets World Tour Dates to Support ‘Übermensch’

G-DRAGON is returning to the global stage with the announcement of his highly anticipated G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR. The K-pop icon and BIGBANG frontman will bring his dynamic performance and genre-bending artistry to major cities across the globe later this year, beginning in August.

The tour is set to kick off on August 22 at the Prudential Center in Newark, before making stops in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Paris. With only a few dates announced so far, anticipation is building for what’s expected to be a visually spectacular and musically diverse show from one of the most influential artists in Asian pop music.

Tickets for the G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR will be available to members of the G-DRAGON OFFICIAL MEMBERSHIP beginning Wednesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time, running through Thursday, June 26 at 9:59 a.m. local. Public on-sale will follow on Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m. local time. For full ticketing information and updates, visit G-DRAGON’s official website. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees — visit G-DRAGON Tickets for more information.

G-DRAGON has long been recognized as a trailblazer in K-pop, celebrated for his musical innovation, bold fashion sense, and creative vision. As a solo artist and member of BIGBANG, he has consistently broken records and influenced a new generation of global pop stars.

Übermensch, G-Dragon’s third studio album, dropped this past February, marking his first full-length solo project in over 11 years. The record features tracks “TOO BAD” and “DRAMA.”

Find G-Dragon’s full list of upcoming world tour dates below:

2 & 3 July — Sydney @ Qudos Bank Arena

6 & 7 July — Melbourne @ Rod Laver Arena

11, 12 & 13 July — Taipei @ Taipei Arena

19 & 20 July — Kuala Lumpur @ Axiata Arena

25 & 26 July — Jakarta @ Indonesia Arena

2 August — Bangkok @ Rajamangala National Stadium

9 & 10 August — Hong Kong @ AsiaWorld-Arena

22 August — Newark @ Prudential Center

31 August — Las Vegas @ T-Mobile Arena

5 September — Los Angeles @ Crypto.com Arena

20 September — Paris @ Paris La Défense Arena