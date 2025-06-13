K-Pop’s LE SSARAFIM to Embark on First-Ever North American Tour

LE SSERAFIM | Photo via SOURCE MUSIC

K-pop powerhouse LE SSERAFIM is heading out on their first-ever North American trek since debut on their ongoing world tour, “LE SSERAFIM TOUR ‘EASY CRAZY HOT.'”

The North American run kicks off on September 3 at Prudential Center in Newark, followed by gigs in major cities including Chicago, Grand Prairie, Inglewood, San Francisco, Seattle, and Las Vegas before wrapping-up on September 23 in Mexico City at Arena CDMX.

Tickets for the 2025 LE SSERAFIM TOUR will be available starting with the FEARNOT MEMBERSHIP PRESALE beginning on Tuesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. KST. The GENERAL ONSALE will follow on Wednesday, June 25 at 4 p.m. KST. For full presale information, ticketing, and registration details, fans can visit LE SSERAFIM’s official Weverse page.

Tickets will also be available via resale marketplaces such as LE SSERAFIM Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding service fees typically charged by ticketing sites.

LE SSERAFIM, formed under Source Music and HYBE Corporation, quickly rose to global stardom with their debut in 2022. Known for high-energy performances and empowering themes, the group has previously performed to sold-out crowds across Asia and North America.

The group will be touring in support of their album trilogy, EASY, CRAZY, and HOT. Alongside news of the tour, LE SSERFIM released the English version of their first original Japanese lead single “DIFFERENT” on June 13.

Find LE SSERAFIM’s full list of upcoming North American dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop Wed, Sep 3 Prudential Center – Newark, NJ Tickets Fri, Sep 5 Wintrust Arena – Chicago, IL Tickets Mon, Sep 8 Texas Trust CU Center – Grand Prairie, TX Tickets Fri, Sep 12 Kia Forum – Inglewood, CA Tickets Sun, Sep 14 The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA Tickets Wed, Sep 17 Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA Tickets Sat, Sep 20 Michelob ULTRA Arena – Las Vegas, NV Tickets Tue, Sep 23 Arena CDMX – Mexico City, MX Tickets

