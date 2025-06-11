Kai tickets on sale in New York at the Theater at MSG

Kai at Lotte Family Concert on June 23, 2018 | Photo credit: OXO via Wikimedia Commons

Kai — the powerhouse vocalist-dancer of K-pop juggernaut EXO — takes center stage at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sept. 6, 2025. The Saturday 9 p.m. showcase marks his only solo U.S. stop this fall, filling the 5,500-seat room beneath the Garden’s main arena with sleek choreography and velvet R&B vocals.

After 2024’s mini-album “Rover” topped iTunes charts in 40 countries, Kai’s high-energy solo set mixes hits like “Peaches,” “Mmmh” and brand-new tracks rumored for his forthcoming full-length. Expect razor-sharp backup dancers, cinematic LED backdrops and extended dance breaks that showcase why Rolling Stone named him one of K-pop’s best performers.

The Theater’s intimate bowl design means every seat feels close to the action — a rare chance to watch Kai’s precision moves without stadium binoculars. Arrive early for exclusive merch drops, then stick around after the encore for fan-project light-stick waves certain to flood social media.

K-pop concerts in Midtown sell out fast; secure your spot now for the night “Mr. Gucci” turns Manhattan into a Seoul-style dance party.

