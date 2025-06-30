Kali Uchis Adds Third Los Angeles Show to ‘The Sincerely, Tour’

Kali Uchis has added a third Los Angeles-area show to her upcoming North American arena tour.
The singer announced plans to perform at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on September 28, citing strong ticket demand as the reason for the additional date.
The newly added show will follow Uchis’ two previously scheduled performances at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on August 20 and 21. The Intuit Dome date will serve as the final stop on The Sincerely, Tour, which launches later this summer.
The tour supports Uchis’ fifth studio album, Sincerely, released on May 9. The 25-city run begins August 14 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Other scheduled cities include Seattle, Palm Desert, Austin, Orlando, New York, and Chicago.
San Diego-based soul band Three Sacred Souls will serve as the opening act for all dates.
Tickets for the newly added Intuit Dome performance are on sale now at KaliUchis.com.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Kali Uchis The Sincerely, Tour Dates
Aug. 14 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Aug. 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Aug. 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Aug. 20 – Inglewood, CA – The Kia Forum
Aug. 21 – Inglewood, CA – The Kia Forum
Aug. 23 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Aug. 24 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
Aug. 27 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
Aug. 28 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
Aug. 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Aug. 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sept. 2 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sept. 4 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Sept. 5 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sept. 7 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sept. 8 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Sept. 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sept. 14 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sept. 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Sept. 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sept. 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sept. 27 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Sept. 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome