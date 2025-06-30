Kali Uchis Adds Third Los Angeles Show to ‘The Sincerely, Tour’

Kali Uchis has added a third Los Angeles-area show to her upcoming North American arena tour.

The singer announced plans to perform at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on September 28, citing strong ticket demand as the reason for the additional date.

The newly added show will follow Uchis’ two previously scheduled performances at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on August 20 and 21. The Intuit Dome date will serve as the final stop on The Sincerely, Tour, which launches later this summer.

The tour supports Uchis’ fifth studio album, Sincerely, released on May 9. The 25-city run begins August 14 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Other scheduled cities include Seattle, Palm Desert, Austin, Orlando, New York, and Chicago.

San Diego-based soul band Three Sacred Souls will serve as the opening act for all dates.

Tickets for the newly added Intuit Dome performance are on sale now at KaliUchis.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Aug. 14 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Aug. 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 17 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Aug. 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Aug. 20 – Inglewood, CA – The Kia Forum

Aug. 21 – Inglewood, CA – The Kia Forum

Aug. 23 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Aug. 24 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Aug. 27 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

Aug. 28 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Aug. 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Aug. 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sept. 2 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept. 4 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Sept. 5 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sept. 7 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sept. 8 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Sept. 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sept. 14 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept. 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sept. 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 20 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sept. 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sept. 27 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sept. 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome