Killers of Kill Tony tickets on sale in Long Beach at Terrace Theater

Killers of Kill Tony comes to Terrace Theater at Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California, on Oct. 11, 2025. Showtime is set for 7 p.m., when hosts Tony Hinchcliffe and Brian Redban will unleash another night of unscripted stand-up antics featuring Kam Patterson, Ari Matti, Harland Williams, Martin Phillips and David Jolly.

Tickets for the Oct. 11 performance are on sale now. You can purchase at the Terrace Theater box office or online through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees.

Since its debut, Killers of Kill Tony has earned a cult following for its irreverent open-mic format and surprise celebrity guests. Host Tony Hinchcliffe and producer Brian Redban curate a lineup of rising stars and established comics who face off with unpredictable challenges and on-the-fly callbacks—making each show a unique experience.

On Oct. 11, Kam Patterson will kick off the night with his razor-sharp observational humor, followed by Ari Matti’s boundary-pushing storytelling. Harland Williams brings his trademark offbeat delivery, Martin Phillips delivers rapid-fire riffs, and David Jolly closes out with high-energy improvisation. Together, they promise an evening of nonstop laughter that only Killers of Kill Tony can deliver.

Terrace Theater at Long Beach Convention Center offers state-of-the-art acoustics and comfortable seating, making it an ideal setting for this one-of-a-kind comedy event. Located in downtown Long Beach, the venue is easily accessible from across Southern California and provides an intimate atmosphere where every punch line hits hard.

Don’t wait—seats are limited for this highly anticipated night of stand-up mayhem. Secure your spot now and be part of the live audience for Killers of Kill Tony’s Oct. 11 date in Long Beach.

