Ticketnews Ads
Lakers vs. Suns preseason tickets on sale at Acrisure Arena

Lakers vs. Suns preseason tickets on sale at Acrisure Arena

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page1 minute ago

Los Angeles Lakers meet the Phoenix Suns in an NBA preseason showdown at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms on Oct. 3, 2025. Southern-California hoops fans will get an early look at LeBron James, Kevin Durant and their revamped rosters before the regular-season grind begins.

Tickets are available from Acrisure Arena’s box office and online via ScoreBig, where basketball diehards avoid surprise fees and receive a 10 percent discount with code TICKETNEWS10.

The 11,000-seat arena, opened in 2022, boasts 360-degree LED ribbons, premium club seating and ample on-site parking just off I-10—a perfect setting for a star-studded exhibition.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns tickets at Acrisure Arena on October 3, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in Chicago at Huntington Bank Pavilion

Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in Chicago at Huntington Bank Pavilion

Madeline Page 32 seconds ago
Read More
Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in Montréal at Centre Bell

Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in Montréal at Centre Bell

Madeline Page 36 seconds ago
Read More
Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in Toronto at Budweiser Stage

Shawn Mendes tickets on sale in Toronto at Budweiser Stage

Madeline Page 44 seconds ago
Read More