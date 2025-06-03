Lakers vs. Suns preseason tickets on sale at Acrisure Arena

Los Angeles Lakers meet the Phoenix Suns in an NBA preseason showdown at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms on Oct. 3, 2025. Southern-California hoops fans will get an early look at LeBron James, Kevin Durant and their revamped rosters before the regular-season grind begins.

Tickets are available from Acrisure Arena’s box office and online via ScoreBig, where basketball diehards avoid surprise fees and receive a 10 percent discount with code TICKETNEWS10.

The 11,000-seat arena, opened in 2022, boasts 360-degree LED ribbons, premium club seating and ample on-site parking just off I-10—a perfect setting for a star-studded exhibition.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns tickets at Acrisure Arena on October 3, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.