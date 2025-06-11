Lang Lang Beethoven tickets on sale in Atlanta

Lang Lang Beethoven (Image via ScoreBig)

Lang Lang teams with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for an all-Beethoven program at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Sept. 19, 2025. Music director Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the 8 p.m. concert, anchored by Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor,” performed on Lang Lang’s signature Steinway.

Tickets are on sale through the Symphony Hall box office and at ScoreBig, which eliminates hidden fees so patrons can invest instead in pre-concert wine or a commemorative program.

Once dubbed “the hottest artist on the classical music planet” by The New York Times, Lang Lang is celebrated for virtuosic flair and charismatic stagecraft. His last Atlanta appearance in 2023 sold out weeks in advance, leaving fans hunting the secondary market—another reason to act quickly for 2025.

Beyond the “Emperor,” the evening features Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture and Symphony No. 7, allowing Stutzmann’s orchestra to revel in heroic bursts and lyrical dance rhythms. Atlanta Symphony Hall’s shoebox design guarantees balanced sonics from parquet to top balcony.

Downtown audiences can arrive early for a pre-show talk on Beethoven’s late-period writing, then settle in as Lang Lang melds thunderous octaves with feather-light trills—proving once again why his interpretations draw newcomers to classical music worldwide.

Shop for Lang Lang tickets at Atlanta Symphony Hall on September 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Lang Lang – Beethoven tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.