Lauren Spencer Smith Plots 2026 North American Tour

Lauren Spencer Smith is hitting the road next year, confirming plans for her 2026 North American headline tour in support of her upcoming sophomore album, THE ART OF BEING A MESS. The extensive run of shows is scheduled to kick off in February 2026 and will see the singer performing in major cities across the United States and Canada.

The 31-date tour is set to begin on February 4 in Nashville at Ryman Auditorium. From there, the singer is slated to make stops in cities such as Dallas, Austin, New Orleans, Atlanta, Charlotte, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles before her final performance on March 23 in Seattle at Moore Theatre.

A general and Verizon Access presale is slated to begin on Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, general on-sale tickets will become available starting Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time via the artist’s official website.

Before launching the North American tour, Spencer Smith will embark on an international run this fall, performing across Europe, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand starting September 3 in Madrid with performances in cities such as Brussels, Berling, Munich, Paris, Dublin, Sydney, and Melbourne before wrapping up on November 10 in Perth at Astor Theatre.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Spencer Smith’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

July 3—Calgary, AB—Calgary Stampede

September 3—Madrid, ES—Sala La Riviera

September 4—Barcelona, ES—Razzmatazz

September 6—Brussels, BE—Ancienne Belgique

September 7—Brussels, BE—Ancienne Belgique

September 9—Amsterdam, NL—AFAS Live

September 10—Hamburg, DE—Inselpark Arena

September 12—Stockholm, SE—Fållan

September 13—Copenhagen, DK—KB Hallen

September 14—Oslo, NO—Sentrum Scene

September 17—Berlin, DE—Columbiahalle

September 19—Prague, CZ—SaSaZu

September 20—Vienna, AT—Gasometer

September 22—Munich, DE—Tonhalle

September 23—Zurich, CH—X-Tra

September 25—Oberhausen, DE—Turbinenhalle 1

September 26—Paris, FR—Bataclan

September 29—Dublin, IE—National Stadium

September 30—Belfast, UK —Ulster Hall

October 2—London, UK—Eventim Apollo

October 3—Liverpool, UK—Olympia

October 5—Glasgow, UK—O2 Academy

October 6—Glasgow, UK—O2 Academy

October 8—Manchester, UK—O2 Victoria Warehouse

October 9—Leeds, UK—O2 Academy

October 10—Newcastle, UK—O2 City Hall

October 12—Birmingham, UK—O2 Academy

October 13—Bristol, UK—Beacon

November 2—Auckland, NZ—Town Hall

November 4—Sydney, AU—Hordern Pavilion

November 6—Brisbane, AU—The Fortitude Music Hall

November 7—Melbourne, AU—Festival Hall

November 8—Adelaide, AU—Hindley Street Music Hall

November 10—Perth, AU—Astor Theatre

February 4—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

February 6—Dallas, TX—South Side Ballroom

February 7—Austin, TX—ACL Live – Moody Theater

February 9—Houston, TX—House of Blues

February 10—New Orleans, LA—The Fillmore

February 12—Orlando, FL—House of Blues

February 13—Atlanta, GA—The Tabernacle

February 14—Charlotte, NC—The Fillmore

February 17—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore

February 18—Philadelphia, PA—The Fillmore

February 20—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Paramount

February 21—Boston, MA—Citizens House of Blues

February 22—Ottawa, ON—Bronson Centre

February 24—Montreal, QC—MTELUS

February 25—Toronto, ON—HISTORY

February 28—Detroit, MI—The Fillmore

March 2—Indianapolis, IN—Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

March 3—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 4—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

March 6—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater

March 7—Minneapolis, MN—The Fillmore

March 10—Denver, CO—The Fillmore

March 11—Salt Lake City, UT—The Union

March 13—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren

March 14—Anaheim, CA—House of Blues

March 17—Los Angeles, CA—The Wiltern

March 18—San Francisco, CA—The Masonic

March 19—Sacramento, CA—Ace of Spades

March 21—Portland, OR—Roseland Theatre

March 22—Vancouver, BC—The Orpheum

March 23—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre