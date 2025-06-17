Le Sserafim tickets on sale in Inglewood at Kia Forum

LE SSERAFIM | Photo via SOURCE MUSIC

Le Sserafim, K-pop’s fearless five-member powerhouse, headlines the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sept. 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The “Easy” singers bring razor-sharp choreography and soaring live vocals to the iconic arena, capping a breakout year that saw their latest EP top global charts.

Tickets are available now via the venue box office and online through ScoreBig, where fans avoid hidden service charges and get instant mobile delivery.

Known for hits “Antifragile” and “Perfect Night,” Le Sserafim’s arena production features LED runways, a live band and interactive fan-chant moments that turn the Forum into a sea of light-sticks. The 17,500-seat venue’s famed acoustics—honed by everyone from the Eagles to Beyoncé—promise crisp sound for both ballads and bass-heavy dance tracks.

Southern California’s K-pop scene routinely sells out, and this is Le Sserafim’s only West Coast stop on the fall leg, so early purchase is recommended. Fans can arrive early to explore SoFi Stadium’s Hollywood Park complex or grab a bite in nearby downtown Inglewood before doors open.

