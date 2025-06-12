Leon Thomas Announces ‘MUTTS DON’T HEEL’ World Tour

Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter Leon Thomas is taking his music global this fall, unveiling the MUTTS DON’T HEEL World Tour with stops across North America, Europe/UK and Australia.

The trek opens October 30 at the House of Blues in Dallas and crisscrosses the United States and Canada through late December before hopping the Atlantic for spring 2026 shows in 15 European and U.K. cities, then wrapping with five April dates Down Under.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leon Thomas (@leonthomas)

General on-sale tickets are available beginning Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time via Leon Thomas’ Laylo page. Additional details, including any venue-specific presales, are posted at the artist’s official site, LeonThomas.com. Fans can also find seats on secondary markets like Ticket Club—where members save on service fees—at Leon Thomas Tickets.

Thomas’ solo star has risen rapidly since his breakout TV role on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious,” evolving into Grammy-recognized songwriting credits (SZA’s “Snooze”) and a lauded Tiny Desk debut. His latest project, “MUTT Deluxe: HEEL,” featuring Kehlani and Big Sean, provides the setlist foundation for his first full-scale world headlining run.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Leon Thomas MUTTS DON’T HEEL World Tour Dates

Date Venue & City Oct. 30, 2025 House of Blues – Dallas, TX Nov. 3, 2025 Emo’s – Austin, TX Nov. 4, 2025 House of Blues – Houston, TX Nov. 5, 2025 House of Blues – New Orleans, LA Nov. 7, 2025 Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN Nov. 9, 2025 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA Nov. 12, 2025 Revolution – Fort Lauderdale, FL Nov. 14, 2025 The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC Nov. 15, 2025 The Ritz – Raleigh, NC Nov. 16, 2025 The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD Nov. 19, 2025 The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA Nov. 20, 2025 House of Blues – Boston, MA Nov. 23, 2025 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY Nov. 26, 2025 Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON Nov. 28, 2025 The Fillmore – Detroit, MI Nov. 29, 2025 Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH Dec. 2, 2025 House of Blues – Cleveland, OH Dec. 3, 2025 House of Blues – Chicago, IL Dec. 6, 2025 First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN Dec. 9, 2025 Summit – Denver, CO Dec. 11, 2025 The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT Dec. 14, 2025 The Showbox – Seattle, WA Dec. 16, 2025 Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC Dec. 17, 2025 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR Dec. 19, 2025 Fox Theater – Oakland, CA Dec. 21, 2025 The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ Dec. 22, 2025 The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA March 5, 2026 House of Culture – Helsinki, FI March 7, 2026 Fållan – Stockholm, SE March 8, 2026 Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NO March 10, 2026 Vega – Copenhagen, DK March 12, 2026 Klub Stodoła – Warsaw, PL March 15, 2026 Huxleys Neue Welt – Berlin, DE March 16, 2026 Live Music Hall – Cologne, DE March 17, 2026 La Madeleine – Brussels, BE March 20, 2026 Poppodium 013 – Tilburg, NL March 21, 2026 Elysée Montmartre – Paris, FR March 24, 2026 O2 Academy – Bristol, UK March 26, 2026 O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK March 27, 2026 Academy – Manchester, UK March 29, 2026 SWG3 Galvanizers – Glasgow, UK March 31, 2026 3Olympia Theatre – Dublin, IE April 3, 2026 Eventim Apollo – London, UK April 10, 2026 Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane, QLD April 11, 2026 Forum – Melbourne, VIC April 14, 2026 Enmore Theatre – Sydney, NSW April 17, 2026 Hindley Street Music Hall – Adelaide, SA April 19, 2026 Metro City – Perth, WA

Links above direct to official artist sites for ticket information or to Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free one-year Ticket Club membership by visiting this link and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”

::contentReference[oaicite:0]{index=0}