Leon Thomas Announces ‘MUTTS DON’T HEEL’ World Tour
Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter Leon Thomas is taking his music global this fall, unveiling the MUTTS DON’T HEEL World Tour with stops across North America, Europe/UK and Australia.
The trek opens October 30 at the House of Blues in Dallas and crisscrosses the United States and Canada through late December before hopping the Atlantic for spring 2026 shows in 15 European and U.K. cities, then wrapping with five April dates Down Under.
General on-sale tickets are available beginning Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time via Leon Thomas’ Laylo page. Additional details, including any venue-specific presales, are posted at the artist’s official site, LeonThomas.com. Fans can also find seats on secondary markets like Ticket Club—where members save on service fees—at Leon Thomas Tickets.
Thomas’ solo star has risen rapidly since his breakout TV role on Nickelodeon’s “Victorious,” evolving into Grammy-recognized songwriting credits (SZA’s “Snooze”) and a lauded Tiny Desk debut. His latest project, “MUTT Deluxe: HEEL,” featuring Kehlani and Big Sean, provides the setlist foundation for his first full-scale world headlining run.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Leon Thomas MUTTS DON’T HEEL World Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue & City
|Oct. 30, 2025
|House of Blues – Dallas, TX
|Nov. 3, 2025
|Emo’s – Austin, TX
|Nov. 4, 2025
|House of Blues – Houston, TX
|Nov. 5, 2025
|House of Blues – New Orleans, LA
|Nov. 7, 2025
|Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN
|Nov. 9, 2025
|Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA
|Nov. 12, 2025
|Revolution – Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Nov. 14, 2025
|The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC
|Nov. 15, 2025
|The Ritz – Raleigh, NC
|Nov. 16, 2025
|The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD
|Nov. 19, 2025
|The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA
|Nov. 20, 2025
|House of Blues – Boston, MA
|Nov. 23, 2025
|Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY
|Nov. 26, 2025
|Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON
|Nov. 28, 2025
|The Fillmore – Detroit, MI
|Nov. 29, 2025
|Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH
|Dec. 2, 2025
|House of Blues – Cleveland, OH
|Dec. 3, 2025
|House of Blues – Chicago, IL
|Dec. 6, 2025
|First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN
|Dec. 9, 2025
|Summit – Denver, CO
|Dec. 11, 2025
|The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT
|Dec. 14, 2025
|The Showbox – Seattle, WA
|Dec. 16, 2025
|Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC
|Dec. 17, 2025
|Roseland Theater – Portland, OR
|Dec. 19, 2025
|Fox Theater – Oakland, CA
|Dec. 21, 2025
|The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ
|Dec. 22, 2025
|The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA
|March 5, 2026
|House of Culture – Helsinki, FI
|March 7, 2026
|Fållan – Stockholm, SE
|March 8, 2026
|Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NO
|March 10, 2026
|Vega – Copenhagen, DK
|March 12, 2026
|Klub Stodoła – Warsaw, PL
|March 15, 2026
|Huxleys Neue Welt – Berlin, DE
|March 16, 2026
|Live Music Hall – Cologne, DE
|March 17, 2026
|La Madeleine – Brussels, BE
|March 20, 2026
|Poppodium 013 – Tilburg, NL
|March 21, 2026
|Elysée Montmartre – Paris, FR
|March 24, 2026
|O2 Academy – Bristol, UK
|March 26, 2026
|O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK
|March 27, 2026
|Academy – Manchester, UK
|March 29, 2026
|SWG3 Galvanizers – Glasgow, UK
|March 31, 2026
|3Olympia Theatre – Dublin, IE
|April 3, 2026
|Eventim Apollo – London, UK
|April 10, 2026
|Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane, QLD
|April 11, 2026
|Forum – Melbourne, VIC
|April 14, 2026
|Enmore Theatre – Sydney, NSW
|April 17, 2026
|Hindley Street Music Hall – Adelaide, SA
|April 19, 2026
|Metro City – Perth, WA
