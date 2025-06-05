Lil Wayne tickets on sale in Bristow at Jiffy Lube Live

Lil Wayne (Image via ScoreBig)

Lil Wayne brings his high-octane rap performance to Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, on July 30, 2025. Get ready for an evening of chart-topping hits, electrifying stage presence, and fan-favorite anthems.

Tickets for Lil Wayne on July 30 are on sale now. Purchase at the Jiffy Lube Live box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service charges.

As one of hip-hop’s most influential artists, Lil Wayne has sold millions of albums and earned multiple Grammy Awards. Known for tracks like “A Milli,” “Lollipop,” and “How to Love,” Wayne’s rapid-fire delivery and inventive wordplay have kept him at the top of his game for over two decades.

Jiffy Lube Live, Northern Virginia’s premier outdoor amphitheater, offers tiered lawn seating and covered pavilion sections that provide excellent sightlines and sound. The venue’s wide concourses and premium amenities create the perfect environment for a summer rap concert.

Fans in the D.C. area have eagerly anticipated Lil Wayne’s return to Bristow, recalling sold-out performances that showcase his unmatched energy and star power. This summer stop will feature a dynamic production with immersive lighting, surprise guests, and an explosive setlist.

Whether you’ve followed Lil Wayne since his days with Cash Money Records or you’re exploring his latest releases, this Jiffy Lube Live show promises to be an unforgettable night. Join thousands of fans for a high-energy evening filled with unforgettable hooks and crowd-pleasing performances.

Shop for Lil Wayne tickets at Jiffy Lube Live on July 30, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lil Wayne tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.