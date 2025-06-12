Lil Wayne tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Zouk Nightclub

Lil Wayne (Image via ScoreBig)

Lil Wayne turns Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas into Tha Carter playground July 12, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. The five-time Grammy winner brings his rapid-fire flow and rock-infused beats to the Strip’s newest mega-venue, known for immersive LED walls and a state-of-the-art Funktion-One sound system.

Tickets are on sale now through the Resorts World box office and ScoreBig, which posts pricing without hidden fees and delivers digital tickets straight to your device. Early buyers can lock down premium mezzanine spots and still have budget left for bottle service.

Since blasting onto the scene with Tha Block Is Hot, Lil Wayne has amassed more Billboard Hot 100 entries than any solo artist, thanks to anthems like “A Milli,” “Lollipop” and his recent viral guest verses. Expect a career-spanning set mixed with deep-cut mixtape favorites and the occasional surprise cameo from Vegas-based collaborators.

Zouk’s 36-foot ceiling, kinetic light grid and built-in 3D mapping turn each verse into a sensory overload, while its 2,700-person capacity keeps the experience intimate by Vegas standards. Doors open at 9 p.m.; arrive early to explore the resort’s Famous Foods Street Eats hall or catch the nightly drone show above the Strip.

