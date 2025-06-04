Lil Wayne tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena

Lil Wayne (Image via ScoreBig)

Lil Wayne will light up Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2025, bringing his high-octane catalog of hits to the heart of downtown. The Friday night show is set for 8 p.m., giving West Coast fans a prime chance to experience the five-time Grammy winner in a venue famous for hosting music’s biggest moments.

Tickets for the Sept. 12 performance are on sale now. Seats are available at the Crypto.com Arena box office, but savvy concertgoers can also score theirs through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Wayne—born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.—has redefined hip-hop since his breakthrough in the mid-2000s. From chart-toppers like “Lollipop” and “A Milli” to recent collaborations with rising stars, his set lists are jam-packed with fan favorites spanning more than two decades. Crowd interaction remains a hallmark of his live shows, and the arena’s cutting-edge lighting and sound system promise to elevate every rapid-fire verse and guitar-laced hook.

The New Orleans legend last headlined L.A. in 2023, and demand for his return is expected to be fierce. Crypto.com Arena’s central location near L.A. Live makes it the perfect pre-show gathering spot, with dozens of restaurants and bars steps from the main entrance. Whether you’re catching Wayne for the first time or adding another date to your “Carter” collection, Sept. 12 is shaping up to be one of Southern California’s marquee hip-hop nights of 2025.

