Lil Wayne tickets on sale in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

Lil Wayne is set to take over Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on Sept. 3, 2025. The Wednesday-night show starts at 8 p.m., giving Pacific Northwest hip-hop fans a prime chance to watch the five-time Grammy winner unleash two decades of hits inside the cutting-edge, zero-carbon venue that now anchors Seattle Center.

Since exploding onto the charts in the mid-2000s, Wayne (born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.) has scored more than 100 Billboard Hot 100 entries—third-most all-time—thanks to era-defining anthems like “Lollipop,” “A Milli” and “6 Foot 7 Foot.” Recent sets have mixed those staples with deep cuts, surprise mixtape favorites and previews of his forthcoming studio album, keeping even longtime fans on their toes. Expect rapid-fire delivery, live band flourishes and Wayne’s signature blend of swagger and wordplay.

The 17,000-plus-seat Climate Pledge Arena—home to the NHL’s Kraken and WNBA’s Storm—boasts state-of-the-art acoustics and immersive LED displays that elevate arena concerts to festival-level spectacle. Its central location at Seattle Center means easy light-rail access and plenty of pre-show dining options in Queen Anne and South Lake Union. Late-summer evenings in the city are typically comfortable, so plan on soaking up sunset views from the arena’s spacious plazas before heading inside.

Whether you caught Wayne during his “I Am Music” heyday or discovered him through recent collaborations with Nicki Minaj and 2 Chainz, this one-night stop promises a set list packed with generation-spanning bangers and the spontaneous mic moments only “Weezy” can deliver.

