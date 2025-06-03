 Lil Wayne Unveils ‘Tha Carter VI’ Tour

Lil Wayne is bringing his music coast-to-coast with the announcement of the ‘Tha Carter VI’ Tour. The Grammy-winning rapper is hitting arenas and amphitheaters across North America this summer and fall in support of his next studio album, Tha Carter VI.

The tour officially launches June 6 with a performance at Madison Square Garden in New York and will continue through major cities including Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta, and Phoenix. The run also features support from rising star NoCap on select dates, and a special performance with Hot Boys in Oklahoma City.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, June 4. Additional presales will run throughout the week, followed by the general public onsale on Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

For full ticketing details and packages, visit the official Lil Wayne website.

With a catalog that’s shaped hip-hop for over two decades, Lil Wayne remains one of the most influential voices in modern music. From early mixtapes to mainstream dominance, and now his latest chapter with Tha Carter VI, this tour is a must-see for fans of his iconic legacy and new material alike.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Lil Wayne ‘Tha Carter VI’ Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Jun 06 Madison Square Garden – New York, NY Jul 30 Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA Aug 01 Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA Aug 02 Boardwalk Hall – Atlantic City, NJ Aug 03 PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ Aug 05 Xfinity Theatre – Hartford, CT Aug 06 Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA Aug 08 Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY Aug 09 Darien Lake Amphitheater – Buffalo, NY Aug 11 Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON Aug 14 Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH Aug 16 Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH Aug 17 Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN Aug 20 Target Center – Minneapolis, MN Aug 22 American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI Aug 23 Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI Aug 24 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL Aug 26 T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO Aug 29 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre – Phoenix, AZ Sep 01 Cascades Amphitheater – Ridgefield, WA Sep 03 Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA Sep 05 Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA Sep 06 Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA Sep 10 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA Sep 12 Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA Sep 14 Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM Sep 16 Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX Sep 17 Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX Sep 18 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX Sep 22 Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK Sep 24 The Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL Sep 25 PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC Sep 29 State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA Oct 01 Kia Center – Orlando, FL Oct 02 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL

