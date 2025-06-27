Little Simz Unveils Fall North American Tour 

By Victoria Drum 3 minutes ago

British rapper Little Simz announced her Lotus Tour, a 13-date North American outing this fall in support of her sixth studio album, Lotus, released June 6.

The trek kicks off October 27 at History in Toronto and continues through November 18 at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, with stops at House of Blues in Boston, Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia, The Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Spring, Salt Shed in Chicago, The Eastern in Atlanta, House of Blues in Houston, Dallas, Summit in Denver and Fox Theater in Oakland.

Tickets go on sale June 27 at 10 a.m. local time via the artist's official site, littlesimz.com.

Since debuting in 2015 with A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons, Simz has earned critical acclaim and awards, with her third album, Grey Area, winning Best Album honors at both the Ivor Novello Awards and NME Awards following a Mercury Prize nomination, and her fourth LP, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, securing the 2022 Mercury Prize and a Brit Award for Best New Artist.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Little Simz Lotus Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
Oct. 27History – Toronto, Ont.
Oct. 28House of Blues – Boston, Mass.
Oct. 30Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, N.Y.
Nov. 2The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, Pa.
Nov. 3The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, Md.
Nov. 5Salt Shed – Chicago, Ill.
Nov. 7The Eastern – Atlanta, Ga.
Nov. 10House of Blues – Houston, Texas
Nov. 11Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, Texas
Nov. 12House of Blues – Dallas, Texas
Nov. 14Summit – Denver, Colo.
Nov. 17Fox Theater – Oakland, Calif.
Nov. 18Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, Calif.

