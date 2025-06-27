Little Simz Unveils Fall North American Tour 

British rapper Little Simz announced her Lotus Tour, a 13-date North American outing this fall in support of her sixth studio album, Lotus, released June 6.

The trek kicks off October 27 at History in Toronto and continues through November 18 at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, with stops at House of Blues in Boston, Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia, The Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Spring, Salt Shed in Chicago, The Eastern in Atlanta, House of Blues in Houston, Dallas, Summit in Denver and Fox Theater in Oakland.

Tickets go on sale June 27 at 10 a.m. local time via the artist's official site, littlesimz.com.

Since debuting in 2015 with A Curious Tale of Trials + Persons, Simz has earned critical acclaim and awards, with her third album, Grey Area, winning Best Album honors at both the Ivor Novello Awards and NME Awards following a Mercury Prize nomination, and her fourth LP, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, securing the 2022 Mercury Prize and a Brit Award for Best New Artist.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Oct. 27 History – Toronto, Ont. Oct. 28 House of Blues – Boston, Mass. Oct. 30 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, N.Y. Nov. 2 The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, Pa. Nov. 3 The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, Md. Nov. 5 Salt Shed – Chicago, Ill. Nov. 7 The Eastern – Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 10 House of Blues – Houston, Texas Nov. 11 Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, Texas Nov. 12 House of Blues – Dallas, Texas Nov. 14 Summit – Denver, Colo. Nov. 17 Fox Theater – Oakland, Calif. Nov. 18 Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, Calif.

