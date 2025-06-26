Live Nation, DF Entertainment to Lead Major Renovation of Buenos Aires’ Iconic Luna Park

DF Entertainment and Live Nation have announced a long-term agreement with Estadio Luna Park S.A. to renovate and manage the historic Luna Park venue in Buenos Aires, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of live entertainment in Argentina.

The collaboration will bring sweeping upgrades to the nearly century-old arena, which was declared a National Historic Monument in 2007. The renovation, set to be completed by late 2027, aims to transform Luna Park into a world-class destination for concerts, sporting events, and cultural experiences—while preserving the architectural integrity and iconic character that have made it a cornerstone of Argentine culture.

Originally opened in 1932 as a boxing stadium, Luna Park has become one of Latin America’s most celebrated venues, hosting performances by global icons such as Frank Sinatra, Luciano Pavarotti, and Mercedes Sosa, as well as pivotal boxing matches and even a papal visit from John Paul II in 1987.

“It’s a tremendous honor to have been chosen, together with our partners at Live Nation, as the sole entities responsible for renewing the most important cultural venue in Argentina’s history,” Diego Finkelstein, Founder of DF Entertainment, said in a press release. “We will bring the full strength and expertise of DF Entertainment and Live Nation to this unprecedented transformation.”

Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino emphasized the venue’s central role in the city’s cultural life, calling Buenos Aires “one of the world’s great music cities” and Luna Park “at the heart of it.”

Planned improvements include upgraded acoustics and sightlines, expanded food and beverage options, new dressing rooms and production facilities, premium suites, and enhanced sustainability through integrated energy systems. A Luna Park Museum will also be established to honor the venue’s rich history and legacy.

With capacity upgrades and more than 150 annual events anticipated, the revitalized Luna Park is poised to become a key hub for live entertainment in the region. The project will be managed by Live Nation’s global venue development team in partnership with leading Argentine architectural and engineering firms.

The initiative arrives at a time when Buenos Aires, despite its size and cultural influence, has faced a shortage of high-end live entertainment venues. Stakeholders say the redevelopment will bolster the city’s global cultural standing while ensuring Luna Park’s legacy endures for future generations.

“It is our wish that the stadium regains the brilliance that defined it throughout so many decades of history and memorable events,” said shareholders of Estadio Luna Park S.A. in a joint statement.

