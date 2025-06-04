Ticketnews Ads
Lola Young Announces North American Headline Tour

Lola Young Announces North American Headline Tour

ConcertsOlivia Perreault1 minute ago

British singer-songwriter Lola Young has unveiled dates for her first-ever North American headlining tour, set to kick off this fall. The tour follows a busy summer of festival appearances across Europe and a supporting slot on Billie Eilish’s tour, with Young bringing her emotionally raw, genre-bending sound to major cities across the U.S. and Canada beginning in November.

The North American leg of Lola Young’s tour will launch November 1 in Toronto and hit major markets including New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles before wrapping December 6 at the Hollywood Palladium. Before that, she’s appearing at marquee festivals including Glastonbury, Lollapalooza Paris, and the All Things Go Festival in New York and Maryland.

Presales for the North American headlining tour start Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with general onsales following Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Lola Young’s official website for full ticketing information. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees. Visit Lola Young Tickets for available listings.

Known for her soul-stirring vocals and sharp lyrical perspective, Lola Young first broke through with her viral rendition of “Together in Electric Dreams” and has continued her rise with critically acclaimed projects and a dynamic live presence. Her North American tour marks a significant milestone in a year of major international appearances.

Lola Young North American Headlining Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
11/01HISTORY – Toronto, ON
11/04Roadrunner – Boston, MA
11/05Terminal 5 – New York, NY
11/08The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA
11/09The Anthem – Washington, DC
11/11The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN
11/12Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA
11/19Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX
11/21The Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX
11/24The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL
11/25Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN
11/28The Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO
11/29The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT
12/01Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – Vancouver, BC
12/02WAMU Theater at Lumen Field – Seattle, WA
12/04Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA
12/06Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.

ScoreBig 10% off for TicketNews readers

Concerts

Other Concerts News from Ticketnews.com

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2025: Jelly Roll, Mariah Carey and Ed Sheeran Among Headliners

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2025: Jelly Roll, Mariah Carey and Ed Sheeran Among Headliners

Victoria Drum 19 hours ago
Read More
Billy McFarland Reveals 'Fyre Coral Pop Up' in Honduras After Failed Second Attempt at Festival

Billy McFarland Reveals 'Fyre Coral Pop Up' in Honduras After Failed Second Attempt at Festival

Olivia Perreault 21 hours ago
Read More
 Lil Wayne Unveils ‘Tha Carter VI’ Tour

 Lil Wayne Unveils ‘Tha Carter VI’ Tour

Victoria Drum 21 hours ago
Read More