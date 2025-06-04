Lola Young Announces North American Headline Tour

British singer-songwriter Lola Young has unveiled dates for her first-ever North American headlining tour, set to kick off this fall. The tour follows a busy summer of festival appearances across Europe and a supporting slot on Billie Eilish’s tour, with Young bringing her emotionally raw, genre-bending sound to major cities across the U.S. and Canada beginning in November.

The North American leg of Lola Young’s tour will launch November 1 in Toronto and hit major markets including New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles before wrapping December 6 at the Hollywood Palladium. Before that, she’s appearing at marquee festivals including Glastonbury, Lollapalooza Paris, and the All Things Go Festival in New York and Maryland.

Presales for the North American headlining tour start Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time, with general onsales following Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Lola Young’s official website for full ticketing information. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees. Visit Lola Young Tickets for available listings.

Known for her soul-stirring vocals and sharp lyrical perspective, Lola Young first broke through with her viral rendition of “Together in Electric Dreams” and has continued her rise with critically acclaimed projects and a dynamic live presence. Her North American tour marks a significant milestone in a year of major international appearances.

Date Venue and City 11/01 HISTORY – Toronto, ON 11/04 Roadrunner – Boston, MA 11/05 Terminal 5 – New York, NY 11/08 The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA 11/09 The Anthem – Washington, DC 11/11 The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN 11/12 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA 11/19 Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX 11/21 The Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX 11/24 The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL 11/25 Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN 11/28 The Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO 11/29 The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT 12/01 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – Vancouver, BC 12/02 WAMU Theater at Lumen Field – Seattle, WA 12/04 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA 12/06 Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

