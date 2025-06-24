L.A. Comic Con Unveils 1-Day Early Bird Tickets, ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Cast Among Newest Guests

Fans of animation, cosplay, and pop culture have reason to celebrate as Los Angeles Comic Con officially launched Early Bird sales for 1-Day passes, offering attendees the lowest ticket prices of the year for a limited time.

The convention, set to run from Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, is ramping up its guest announcements — with the cast of Disney’s Phineas and Ferb confirmed to appear across all three days.

Vincent Martella (Phineas), David Errigo Jr. (Ferb), Alyson Stoner (Isabella), and Olivia Olson (Vanessa Doofenshmirtz) will be on site for panels, photo ops, and autograph sessions. Olson is also known for her work as Marceline in Adventure Time, while Martella has credits in The Walking Dead and Final Fantasy XIII.

Their appearances join a growing list of high-profile guests for this year’s event, including previously announced headliners Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, as well as cast members from Daredevil: Born Again, Doctor Who, Scream, and Baldur’s Gate 3.

Artist Alley will once again be a major attraction, with over 80 creators already confirmed. Notables include Steven E. Gordon (X-Men: Evolution), E.J. Su (Transformers), and Jay Fotos (Spawn), alongside up-and-coming talents like Don Aguillo and Dave Baker.

Additionally, submissions are now open for the 10th Annual Cosplay National Championships, which will take place Saturday, September 27. The competition boasts $25,000 in cash and other prizes and is open to all skill levels.

Discounted hotel packages — offering up to 60% off — are also available for attendees booking nearby accommodations.

With more celebrity announcements expected weekly, the lead-up to L.A. Comic Con 2025 is shaping up to be one of the biggest yet. Early Bird 1-Day passes are now on sale for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday access, but are only available at this discounted rate for a limited time.