Los Angeles Events Cancelled Amid ICE Raids, Protests

Taskforce51 California National Guardsmen deployed in Los Angeles | Photo by U.S. Northern Command, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Several different concerts and theater performances have been postponed or cancelled in Los Angeles over the last week due to ongoing protests in the city over President Donald Trump’s military-backed raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass forced local businesses to cancel events and a curfew was implemented downtown from 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The protests began on June 6, and while mainly remaining peaceful, some led to some businesses looted and damaged. A “No Kings” protest also took place in the city in response to Trump’s 20th anniversary military parade in D.C.; over 1,500 “No Kings” protests took place across the U.S., estimating 5 million in attendance.

Amid the curfews and protests, shows at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall and Peacock Theater were cancelled this month including the final show of the Seoul Festival, a concert by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the Fly High Fest. DJ Cloonee’s two-day event at City Market was called-off, the free summer concert series show by Ozomatli at California Plaza was postponed, and Miyavi Ishihara’s performance at The Bellwether was pushed to February 2026.

The Mark Taper Forum also cancelled performances of “Hamlet.”

On Sunday, Mayor Bass said that a nightly curfew in the city would continue for “a couple more days.” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) also led the entire Senate Democratic caucus in a letter to the president, urging him to pull the National Guard from Los Angeles, calling the decision to deploy 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines an “alarming abuse of executive authority” which “continues to inflame the situation on the ground.”

This is a developing story. We will update this article if more cancellations/postponements are announced.