Lynyrd Skynyrd tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Pearl Concert Theater

Lynyrd Skynyrd (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Lynyrd Skynyrd turns up the Southern-rock swagger at the Pearl Concert Theater inside Palms Casino Resort on Aug. 2, 2025. Fans can raise lighters to “Free Bird,” belt out “Sweet Home Alabama” and experience the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ decades-long legacy in a 2,500-seat venue praised for pristine sound.

Tickets are available at the Palms box office and via ScoreBig, which posts prices with no hidden fees. Use promo code TICKETNEWS10 for 10 percent off.

Shop for Lynyrd Skynyrd tickets at Pearl Concert Theater on August 2, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lynyrd Skynyrd tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.