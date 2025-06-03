Lynyrd Skynyrd tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Pearl Concert Theater

Ticketnews Ads
Lynyrd Skynyrd (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page1 hour ago

Lynyrd Skynyrd turns up the Southern-rock swagger at the Pearl Concert Theater inside Palms Casino Resort on Aug. 2, 2025. Fans can raise lighters to “Free Bird,” belt out “Sweet Home Alabama” and experience the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ decades-long legacy in a 2,500-seat venue praised for pristine sound.

Tickets are available at the Palms box office and via ScoreBig, which posts prices with no hidden fees. Use promo code TICKETNEWS10 for 10 percent off.

