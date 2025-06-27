Mac DeMarco Adds 2026 Tour Dates

Mac DeMarco has expanded his upcoming tour with a fresh round of 2026 dates. The singer-songwriter announced that he will extend his international run into next year, with new stops planned in Japan, Hong Kong, and across the United States.

The announcement comes alongside the release of his new single “Home” and the official reveal of his next album, Guitar, due out August 22.

DeMarco will kick off the newly added dates in February 2026, starting with performances in Tokyo, Osaka, and Hong Kong. He will then head back to North America for a series of U.S. shows beginning in March and continuing through May.

The added U.S. shows will see DeMarco make stops in Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Austin, Oklahoma City, San Diego and more.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, June 27, at 12 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

Additionally, DeMarco is getting ready to return to the stage on August 29 in Los Angeles with a three night stint at The Greek Theatre. From there, the singer is slated to perform in cities such as Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Seattle, Vancouver and Santa Barbara.

For more information and additional details, concertgoers can visit DeMarco’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

08/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre * +

08/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^ +

08/31 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre + ^

09/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

09/05 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric ^

09/07 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall ^ +

09/08 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall + ^

09/09 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner +

09/19 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre * +

09/20 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ +

09/22 — Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge ^

09/23 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

09/24 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

09/25 — Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater: Olympia Film Society ^

09/27 — Petaluma, CA @ The Phoenix Theater ^

09/28 — Petaluma, CA @ The Phoenix Theater *

09/29 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

10/21 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ^

10/22 — Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo ^

10/25 — Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel ^

10/27 — Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Velky Sal ^

10/28 — Hamburg, DE @ Docks ^

10/30 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA ^

10/31 — Stockholm, SE @ Fallan ^

11/01 — Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene ^

11/03 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle ^

11/04 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk &

11/05 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal &

11/08 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy &

11/09 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome &

11/10 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo ^ &

11/12 — Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange &

11/13 — Bristol, UK @ The Prospect Building &

11/14 — Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios &

11/15 — Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios &

11/17 — Dublin, IE @ National Stadium &

11/18 — Dublin, IE @ National Stadium &

12/02 — Halifax, NS @ Light House &

12/03 — Halifax, NS @ Light House &

12/04 — Moncton, NB @ Tide & Boar &

12/06 — Québec City, QC @ Palais Montcalm &

12/07 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus &

12/08 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall &

12/09 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall &

12/12 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *

12/13 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *

12/15 — Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *

12/16 — Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *

12/17 — Calgary, AB @ Mac Hall *

12/19 — Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *

02/16 — Fukuoka, Japan @ DRUM Be-1

02/17 — Osaka, Japan @ Umeda Club Quattro

02/19 — Kyoto, Japan @ TakuTaku

02/20 — Nagoya, Japan @ Nagoya Club Quattro

02/21 — Tokyo, Japan @ Kanda Square Hall

03/06 — Hong Kong @ Kitty Woo Stadium, Tung Po

05/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ A-LOT at AREA15

05/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

05/03 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/05 — La Vista, NE @ The Astro

05/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/07 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds)

05/08 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/09 — Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

05/11 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

05/12 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/13 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

05/16 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/18 — Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom

05/19 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

05/21 — Santa Fe, NM @ The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing

05/22 — Tucson, AZ @ Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

05/23 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

* = w/ Vicky Farewell

+ = w/ Daryl Johns

= = w/ Mock Media

& = w/ Tex Crick