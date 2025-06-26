Mac Sabbath Reveal Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Mac Sabbath — the self-proclaimed “Drive Thru Metal” masters known for their fast-food-themed Black Sabbath parodies — have announced a string of live dates this fall, bringing their theatrical satire and heavy riffs to audiences across North America.

The newly confirmed shows stretch from a festival slot in British Columbia to stops along the West Coast and Midwest, with special guests Schizophonics and Descartes de Kant (DAK) joining on most dates.

The tour kicks off August 8 in Victoria, BC, at the Phillip’s Backyard Music Festival, followed by a September leg that includes stops in California, Oregon, Washington, and Illinois. Highlights include a daytime set in Sacramento on September 6, a performance at Vancouver’s Rickshaw Theatre on September 10, and a slot at the popular Riot Fest in Chicago on September 19.

Tickets for all shows are available now via the band’s official website at officialmacsabbath.com. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club. Members at Ticket Club can save big with no service fees on tickets — visit this link to view available inventory: Mac Sabbath Tickets.

Mac Sabbath has carved out a unique niche in the rock world, blending nostalgia, satire, and metal riffs into a surreal live experience. Since their viral emergence in the mid-2010s, the Los Angeles-based quartet has become a cult favorite, known for elaborate stage costumes resembling fast-food mascots and covers of Sabbath classics with hilarious lyrical twists.

Find Mac Sabbath’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop August 8 Phillip’s Backyard Music Festival – Victoria, BC Tickets September 4 SLO Brew Live – San Luis Obispo, CA Tickets September 5 Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA Tickets September 6 Swabbies (Day Show 1-4pm) – Sacramento, CA Tickets September 7 Humboldt Brews – Arcata, CA Tickets September 10 Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC Tickets September 11 The Crocodile – Seattle, WA Tickets September 12 Aladdin – Portland, OR Tickets September 13 Historic Grand Theatre – Salem, OR Tickets September 19 Riot Fest 2025 – Chicago, IL Tickets

