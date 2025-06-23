Maine Passes Ticket Law to Ban Speculative Ticketing, Price Cap Tickets

Maine has introduced a new bill that has already been dubbed one of the most strict ticketing reform laws in the U.S.

The bill, S.P. 403/L.D. 913, was signed into law by Maine Governor Janet Mills and will take effect in 90 days. The law bans speculative ticket listings, imposes a 10% cap on resale tickets above face value, requires that all mandatory fees be disclosed upfront, and mandates refunds for counterfeit, undelivered, or misrepresented tickets.

Additionally, the law prohibits the use of “bots” to purchase tickets and bans deceptive websites or branding that can mislead buyers into thinking they are buying from primary ticketing sites.

Those who violate the law will be held accountable for unfair trade practices under state law, with enforcement by the Maine Attorney General and fines of up to $10,000 per infraction.

Independent venues and advocacy groups are praising the law, noting that it will help “rebalance” the ticketing industry. The National Independent Talent Organization (NITO) President Wayne Forte said in a statement that the law “offers strong and enforceable protections for both fans and artists.”

“By mandating price and fee transparency, a 10% resale cap, along with refunds as well as bans on speculative ticketing, bots and deceptive website and branding, Maine has provided a template for the rest of the country and we applaud them for taking this action on behalf of fans and the artists we represent,” Forte said.

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) executive director and co-chair of the Fix The Tix Coalition Stephen Parker echoed similar sentiments, noting that “by creating this law, Maine’s state elected leaders have shown the rest of the country what’s possible.”

“This legislation doesn’t just protect fans – it rebalances the live event ecosystem to put power back in the hands of consumers, artists, and venues,” Parker said. “By banning fake tickets, capping resale at a fair 10% above face value, and ensuring clear accountability for deceptive practices, Maine has created a blueprint for ticketing reform that other states and Congress should now follow.”

Critics, like secondary ticketing site StubHub, have opposed the bill. The ticketer told the Bangor Daily News that the “artificial price cap” could drive fans to unregulated markets and in turn, help reward Live Nation/Ticketmaster. The duo is currently being sued in an antitrust lawsuit by the Department of Justice, citing monopolistic and anticompetitive practices.