Mannheim Steamroller Christmas tickets on sale in Boise at Morrison Center

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas brings its symphonic yuletide spectacle to Boise’s Morrison Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 26, 2025. Led by composer-producer Chip Davis, the ensemble is famous for reinventing carols with new-age synths, brass flourishes and pounding percussion—selling more than 30 million holiday albums along the way.

Tickets for the Thanksgiving-eve performance are available now at the Morrison Center box office. Expect beloved arrangements of "Deck the Halls," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" and "Carol of the Bells," complete with synchronized lighting and multimedia visuals. Boise audiences have embraced Mannheim Steamroller for years, making this seasonal stop a Treasure Valley tradition.

Expect beloved arrangements of “Deck the Halls,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Carol of the Bells,” complete with synchronized lighting and multimedia visuals. Boise audiences have embraced Mannheim Steamroller for years, making this seasonal stop a Treasure Valley tradition.

Arriving just as holiday festivities ramp up, the show is ideal for families looking to kick-start the season or concertgoers craving nostalgia. The Morrison Center’s crystal-clear acoustics ensure every harpsichord riff and choral swell fills the hall with warmth.

