Marc Rebillet tickets on sale in Charlotte at The Fillmore

Marc Rebillet performing Blackbeard in his Dallas apartment | via Wikimedia Commons

Marc Rebillet—YouTube’s looping mad-scientist—turns The Fillmore Charlotte into an improvised dance party Sept. 26, 2025. Armed with nothing but a bathrobe, keyboard and sampler, “Loop Daddy” crafts funk-laced bangers on the fly while crowds chant suggestions.

Seats and standing-room spots are on sale now. The Fillmore’s box office is an option, but ScoreBig offers upfront pricing with zero hidden fees.

Rebillet’s shows are never the same twice. Expect spontaneous R&B, techno drops, jazzy detours and plenty of audience banter—often spun into songs about whatever a fan shouts. Recent tours have featured surprise cameos and on-the-spot remix battles, all streamed to his 2 million-plus followers.

Charlotte’s Music Factory district boasts craft-beer halls and late-night bites just steps from the venue, so concertgoers can pre-game or wind down without moving their cars.

