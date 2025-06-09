Marco Antonio Solís Announces MAS CERCA DE TI World Tour 2025

Marco Antonio Solís will bring his “MAS CERCA DE TI World Tour” to arenas and theaters across the United States this summer, marking his first major North American outing since 2023’s chart-topping “El Buki” run.

The trek launches Auguust 1 at Denver’s Bellco Theatre and stretches through an October 11 finale at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, with two-night stands planned in Denver, Durant and Las Vegas along the way. Stops include headline evenings at Los Angeles’ Toyota Arena, Newark’s Prudential Center and Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, among others.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. A Citi cardmember presale begins Tuesday, June 10, with additional presales rolling out throughout the week. Full details are available at MarcoAntonioSolis.com.

Over a storied career spanning nearly five decades, Solís has collected multiple Latin GRAMMY and Billboard Latin Music Awards, selling more than 35 million records worldwide and cementing his status as one of Mexico’s most revered singer-songwriters.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Marco Antonio Solís — MAS CERCA DE TI World Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Aug. 1, 2025 Bellco Theatre — Denver, CO Aug. 2, 2025 Bellco Theatre — Denver, CO Aug. 9, 2025 Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land — Sugar Land, TX Aug. 16, 2025 Choctaw Grand Theater — Durant, OK Aug. 17, 2025 Choctaw Grand Theater — Durant, OK Aug. 22, 2025 SAP Center — San Jose, CA Aug. 23, 2025 Reno Events Center — Reno, NV Aug. 29, 2025 Rio Rancho Events Center — Albuquerque, NM Aug. 30, 2025 UTEP Don Haskins Center — El Paso, TX Sept. 5, 2025 Toyota Arena — Ontario, CA Sept. 14, 2025 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace — Las Vegas, NV Sept. 15, 2025 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace — Las Vegas, NV Sept. 19, 2025 Prudential Center — Newark, NJ Sept. 26, 2025 Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, LA Sept. 28, 2025 Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek — Raleigh, NC Oct. 3, 2025 Amerant Bank Arena — Sunrise, FL Oct. 4, 2025 Amalie Arena — Tampa, FL Oct. 11, 2025 Coliseo de Puerto Rico — San Juan, PR

