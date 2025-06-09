Marco Antonio Solís Announces MAS CERCA DE TI World Tour 2025
Marco Antonio Solís will bring his “MAS CERCA DE TI World Tour” to arenas and theaters across the United States this summer, marking his first major North American outing since 2023’s chart-topping “El Buki” run.
The trek launches Auguust 1 at Denver’s Bellco Theatre and stretches through an October 11 finale at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, with two-night stands planned in Denver, Durant and Las Vegas along the way. Stops include headline evenings at Los Angeles’ Toyota Arena, Newark’s Prudential Center and Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, among others.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. A Citi cardmember presale begins Tuesday, June 10, with additional presales rolling out throughout the week. Full details are available at MarcoAntonioSolis.com.
Seats are also on sale through secondary marketplaces such as Ticket Club—members there skip service fees; browse options here: Marco Antonio Solís Tickets.
Over a storied career spanning nearly five decades, Solís has collected multiple Latin GRAMMY and Billboard Latin Music Awards, selling more than 35 million records worldwide and cementing his status as one of Mexico’s most revered singer-songwriters.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Marco Antonio Solís — MAS CERCA DE TI World Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Aug. 1, 2025
|Bellco Theatre — Denver, CO
|Aug. 2, 2025
|Bellco Theatre — Denver, CO
|Aug. 9, 2025
|Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land — Sugar Land, TX
|Aug. 16, 2025
|Choctaw Grand Theater — Durant, OK
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Choctaw Grand Theater — Durant, OK
|Aug. 22, 2025
|SAP Center — San Jose, CA
|Aug. 23, 2025
|Reno Events Center — Reno, NV
|Aug. 29, 2025
|Rio Rancho Events Center — Albuquerque, NM
|Aug. 30, 2025
|UTEP Don Haskins Center — El Paso, TX
|Sept. 5, 2025
|Toyota Arena — Ontario, CA
|Sept. 14, 2025
|The Colosseum at Caesars Palace — Las Vegas, NV
|Sept. 15, 2025
|The Colosseum at Caesars Palace — Las Vegas, NV
|Sept. 19, 2025
|Prudential Center — Newark, NJ
|Sept. 26, 2025
|Smoothie King Center — New Orleans, LA
|Sept. 28, 2025
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek — Raleigh, NC
|Oct. 3, 2025
|Amerant Bank Arena — Sunrise, FL
|Oct. 4, 2025
|Amalie Arena — Tampa, FL
|Oct. 11, 2025
|Coliseo de Puerto Rico — San Juan, PR
Links above lead to either the artist’s official ticketing page or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up with code “TICKETNEWS.”