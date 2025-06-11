Marco Antonio Solis tickets on sale in San Jose

Marco Antonio Solis, the romantic voice of Latin pop for more than four decades, headlines SAP Center in San Jose on Aug. 22, 2025. The 8 p.m. Friday night concert brings “El Buki” back to Northern California, where generations of fans pack arenas to sing every lyric.

Tickets are available via the SAP Center box office and at ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing and no hidden fees. Fans who prefer Spanish-language prompts will also find ScoreBig’s site easy to navigate en español.

Solis’ set list typically spans his time with Los Bukis through solo classics such as “Más Que Tu Amigo,” “Si No Te Hubieras Ido” and “A Dónde Vamos a Parar.” Expect lush arrangements, a tight backing band and Solis’ unmistakable tenor—plus personal messages of gratitude that routinely draw standing ovations.

SAP Center’s modern sound system and video walls will magnify the emotion of Solis’ ballads for the arena’s 17,000-plus capacity crowd. If you missed his historic 2021 Bukis reunion tour, this San Jose date is the perfect chance to catch up before the next chapter of his storied career unfolds.

Bay Area fans know August evenings can be breezy—arrive early, grab a churro on the concourse and settle in for a night that blends nostalgia with new hits.

Shop for Marco Antonio Solis tickets at SAP Center on Aug. 22, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Marco Antonio Solis tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.