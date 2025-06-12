Ticketnews Ads
Marco Antonio Solis tickets on sale in Sugar Land at Smart Financial Centre

Marco Antonio Solis brings four decades of romantic ballads and grupero classics to Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas, on Aug. 9, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Latin-music icon—winner of five Latin Grammys—continues his El Buki World Tour, blending new material with beloved hits “Si No Te Hubieras Ido,” “Más Que Tu Amigo” and “Mi Eterno Amor Secreto.”

Tickets are on sale now at the venue box office and via ScoreBig, where fans avoid hidden fees and can choose from orchestra rows, elevated loge sections or budget-friendly upper tiers.

Solis’ rich tenor and poetic songwriting have filled arenas from Los Ángeles to Buenos Aires, selling more than 20 million records along the way. His Sugar Land date marks a rare Houston-area appearance, giving Gulf Coast fans an up-close evening with a performer Billboard calls “the voice of a generation” for regional Mexican music.

Smart Financial Centre’s flexible 6,400-seat design offers warm acoustics, ample parking and climate-controlled comfort—a perfect match for Solis’ lush string arrangements and full band. Arrive early to stroll the center’s tree-lined plaza or dine at nearby Sugar Land Town Square before the lights dim.

