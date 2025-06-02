Maria Somerville Announces North American Tour

Maria Somerville | Photo credit: Cáit Fahey

Irish musician Maria Somerville has just revealed a tour across the U.S. and Canada — marking the singer’s first encounter with North American fans after the release of her latest album, Luster.

The tour kicks off September 10 in Cleveland at Mahall’s, followed by stops in Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Queens, Montreal, and more until wrapping at The Garrison in Toronto on September 28. Chanel Beads and James K will join the singer on select dates.

Irish singer-songwriter’s other appearances include Primavera Sound Barcelona in Spain on June 7, and Mucho Flow 2025 in Guimarães, Portugal on October 30, as well as Pitchfork Music Festival at Roundhouse London in England on November 8.

Launching her professional music career in 2019 with self-released LP All My People, Maria Somerville was praised for “hushed, ethereal ambient-pop” style where she became a bridge between Ireland’s folk lineage and contemporary DIY electronica. Her music immediately garnered attention with lo-fi tape hiss, reverb-drenched guitar and hypnotic drum loops. In 2025 she dropped her sophomore album, Luster, which was lauded as “a wild and ancient landscape rendered in sound” by Pitchfork.

Visit Maria Somerville’s official website for ticket purchasing options.

See the singer’s upcoming shows below:

Maria Somerville | Tour Dates 2025

06-07 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona

09-10 Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s *

09-11 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary *

09-12 Chicago, IL – Sound & Gravity Festival

09-13 Minneapolis, MN – Zhora Darling *

09-15 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

09-16 Cincinnati, OH – Northside Tavern

09-20 Philadelphia, PA – Making Time

09-25 Queens, NY – Knockdown Center ^

09-26 Williamstown, MA – Clark Art Institute ^

09-27 Montreal, Quebec – Société des Arts Technologiques ^

09-28 Toronto, Ontario – The Garrison

10-30 Guimarães, Portugal – Mucho Flow 2025

11-08 London, England – Roundhouse (Pitchfork Music Festival London)

* with Chanel Beads

^ with James K