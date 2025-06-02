Maria Somerville Announces North American Tour
Irish musician Maria Somerville has just revealed a tour across the U.S. and Canada — marking the singer’s first encounter with North American fans after the release of her latest album, Luster.
The tour kicks off September 10 in Cleveland at Mahall’s, followed by stops in Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Queens, Montreal, and more until wrapping at The Garrison in Toronto on September 28. Chanel Beads and James K will join the singer on select dates.
Irish singer-songwriter’s other appearances include Primavera Sound Barcelona in Spain on June 7, and Mucho Flow 2025 in Guimarães, Portugal on October 30, as well as Pitchfork Music Festival at Roundhouse London in England on November 8.
Launching her professional music career in 2019 with self-released LP All My People, Maria Somerville was praised for “hushed, ethereal ambient-pop” style where she became a bridge between Ireland’s folk lineage and contemporary DIY electronica. Her music immediately garnered attention with lo-fi tape hiss, reverb-drenched guitar and hypnotic drum loops. In 2025 she dropped her sophomore album, Luster, which was lauded as “a wild and ancient landscape rendered in sound” by Pitchfork.
Visit Maria Somerville’s official website for ticket purchasing options.
See the singer’s upcoming shows below:
Maria Somerville | Tour Dates 2025
06-07 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona
09-10 Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s *
09-11 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary *
09-12 Chicago, IL – Sound & Gravity Festival
09-13 Minneapolis, MN – Zhora Darling *
09-15 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club
09-16 Cincinnati, OH – Northside Tavern
09-20 Philadelphia, PA – Making Time
09-25 Queens, NY – Knockdown Center ^
09-26 Williamstown, MA – Clark Art Institute ^
09-27 Montreal, Quebec – Société des Arts Technologiques ^
09-28 Toronto, Ontario – The Garrison
10-30 Guimarães, Portugal – Mucho Flow 2025
11-08 London, England – Roundhouse (Pitchfork Music Festival London)
* with Chanel Beads
^ with James K