Marilyn Manson tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Pearl Concert Theater

Marilyn Manson (Photo via ScoreBig)

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page57 minutes ago

Marilyn Manson brings his industrial-metal theatrics to the Pearl Concert Theater on Oct. 3, 2025. Known for haunting visuals and chart-toppers like “The Beautiful People,” Manson’s live show blends shock-rock tradition with razor-sharp musicianship.

Secure seats through ScoreBig—no hidden service charges—or at the Palms box office. Apply promo code TICKETNEWS10 to save 10 percent.

Shop for Marilyn Manson tickets at Pearl Concert Theater on October 3, 2025

Tickets On Sale

